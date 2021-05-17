Could take 10 years to vaccinate Venezuela at current rate: Academy of Medicine

By the end of 2020, some 2,500 to 3,000 tests were being done each day in Venezuela, he said, comparing it with other South American nations such as Chile or Colombia, where about 30,000 to 50,000 daily tests were reported.

"No system of (quarantine) relaxation or restriction is perfect," Lopez-Loyo said, referring to President Nicolas Maduro's quarantine plan that alternates between "flexible" weeks, during which it is easier to enter stores and move around, and "radical" weeks, marked by more closed businesses and more strict checkpoints.

Lopez-Loyo emphasized that vaccination was the best way to control the pandemic.

"At this speed (of vaccination) that we have ... it could take up to 10 years to get vaccinated if there is no effective vaccination (distribution)," said Lopez-Loyo.

He said that although the Academy has made its recommendations public and is a member of the Venezuelan government's round table developing a response to the coronavirus crisis, its advice is not heeded by officials.

"We are not listened to because we are seen as enemies," he said, noting the government's rejection of the Academy's criticisms of its medical training.

The information ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

