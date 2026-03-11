Could the Sudden Jump In Gas Prices Hurt Costco's Stock? Here's How Supply Chain Issues Could Affect the Retailer in 2026.

Key Points

Gasoline prices have surged since the war in Iran began.

Gas prices raise shipping costs, making retail products more expensive.

Costco's reputation and business model can help it benefit from higher gas prices.

10 stocks we like better than Costco Wholesale ›

Rising gas prices have a widespread impact on the economy. Of course, consumers feel the pinch every time they go to the pump, but it raises prices in myriad other ways. Other fuel costs go up, including for heating oil and propane. Natural gas prices have soared as well, meaning electricity costs are up.

Consumers also see higher prices elsewhere, including for transportation, as fuel is a major input for airlines, trucking, and shipping, which means that retail prices go up as shippers typically need to pay a fuel surcharge in this kind of environment.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

One of the retailers most affected by rising prices is Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST), one of the largest retailers in the country.

Costco benefits from a differentiated business model as it makes most of its profit from its membership fee and sells goods at near cost. It also private-labels much of what it sells under the Kirkland brand. Brand names agree to let Costco private-label their products because they can move a lot of product at Costco, even though it typically comes at lower margins. Costco's bulk-selling model also helps it keep prices down, incentivizing customer visits.

How higher gas prices affect Costco

Costco is also differentiated as a retailer because it sells gasoline as a way of drawing customers to its stores.

In fact, high gas prices tend to be good for Costco because shoppers are more likely to get gas there to take advantage of the discount when gas prices are up.

That can also drive traffic to Costco's stores, benefiting the retailer in two ways. Similarly, consumers are more likely to visit Costco when prices are up since they count on the retailer for the lowest prices.

If you're curious how higher gas prices and inflation might affect Costco, 2022 offers a good analog. Back then, gas prices spiked after Russia invaded Ukraine, and prices rose due to supply chain constraints caused by the end of the pandemic.

However, Costco shone in that era. In the quarter ended Aug. 28, 2022, it reported comparable sales up 10.4%, adjusted for fuel prices, and 10.6% growth for the year ended that date, even as Costco had delivered strong results during the pandemic.

The current situation isn't exactly the same. Consumers in 2022 were still flush with cash from pandemic-era stimulus, but Costco appears to be in better shape than most of its peers to endure an extended period of high gas prices.

Once again, Costco's business model is ready to meet the moment.

Should you buy stock in Costco Wholesale right now?

Before you buy stock in Costco Wholesale, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Costco Wholesale wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $522,791!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,132,678!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 952% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 11, 2026.

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.