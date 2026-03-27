Could a Stock Split Be Coming for Sandisk Amid the AI Memory Chip Supercycle?

Key Points

Sandisk has emerged as a major beneficiary of the AI memory and storage supercycle.

The stock has gained 160% so far in 2026 -- an astounding feat amid an otherwise struggling technology sector.

With shares trading around $616, they look increasingly out of reach for everyday investors.

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The explosive growth of artificial intelligence (AI) is fueling a supercycle in memory and storage chips. As the technology demands ever-larger datasets for training and inference, the need for high-capacity NAND flash storage has surged. That has created an unprecedented tailwind for Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) as its solid-state drives (SSDs) form the backbone of AI data center infrastructure.

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How Sandisk benefits from AI

AI workloads generate large volumes of data that need to be instantly accessible, exceeding what standard graphics processing units can handle. This triggered a shortage in enterprise-grade NAND flash solutions, driving up pricing power among providers.

Sandisk's focus on scalable storage architecture positions it to help the AI infrastructure boom, aside from its role as a network equipment supplier. Its advanced high-density drives saw robust take rates from AI hyperscalers, accelerating revenue growth and expanding margins.

Stock Split Coming? How do they work?

A stock split looks quite possible. The price is up 1,070% over the last year and 160% just in 2026; out of reach for some retail investors. The desire to broaden ownership beyond institutional investors could inspire Sandisk management to opt for a split. No formal announcement has been made, but it seems like a logical step to maintain investor enthusiasm.

Stock splits are a form of financial engineering whereby the number of shares outstanding and the price per share are changed proportionally. For example, a 2-for-1 split doubles the share count while halving the stock price. Smart investors see that ownership percentages and overall market capitalization don't change post-split because the transaction doesn't fundamentally change the company.

For Sandisk, the benefits of a stock split are both practical and psychological. A lower per-share price could improve trading liquidity since it could attract individual buyers who typically avoid high absolute stock prices. Moreover, a split implies management expects more growth runway in the same way a reverse split implies management fears a price drop.

A well-timed split could amplify the accessibility and visibility of Sandisk stock while preserving the company's underlying market value, supported by the generational shift AI technology presents.

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Adam Spatacco has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.