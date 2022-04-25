Could Starbucks Deliver Solid Returns?

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) stock has gone cold. A confluence of factors, including COVID concerns, inflation, a tight labor market, challenges in China, the transition of leadership, and the current unionization movement, weighed on Starbucks stock, which has lost over 33% in value this year and is trading near its 52-week low.

To steady the ship, Starbucks has turned to the founder and two-time CEO, Howard Schultz, who returned to the helm to serve as interim CEO.

Soon after returning, Schultz suspended the company’s share repurchase program. Instead of stock buybacks, Schultz plans to invest more into stores and people to turn the company around and bolster stakeholder value.

Now What?

Schultz’s decision to suspend share repurchases didn’t go down well with investors. Several analysts lowered their earnings projections, while SBUX stock has declined more than 14% since Schultz returned as CEO on April 4.

In light of the recent developments, Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan downgraded SBUX stock to a Hold. Setyan believes that SBUX’s guidance of returning to double-digit EPS growth in 2023 is now at risk due to the “termination of repurchases, and a signal from management that meaningful incremental investments may be ahead.”

Given the recent correction, Setyan believes the negatives are priced into SBUX stock. However, he sees a lack of catalysts that could push SBUX stock higher. He prefers to remain on the sidelines until Schultz “finishes charting” the new growth course for SBUX.

Unlike Setyan, Jefferies analyst Andy Barish sees the recent pullback in SBUX stock as a buying opportunity. However, he acknowledged that the suspension of the share repurchase program and incremental investments create uncertainty in the short term and could result in a modest decrease in EPS.

Echoing similar concerns, BTIG analyst Peter Saleh lowered his EPS estimates for FY22/23. However, he remains a buyer of SBUX stock. Further, commenting on the uncertainty around unionization, Saleh stated that the risk is “nominal.”

Saleh stated, “Given the industry-leading average hourly earnings of $17 per hour (this summer) for Starbucks employees, in addition to healthcare benefits, tuition reimbursement, paid-time-off, we are unsure what concrete resolution the unionization effort seeks to achieve.”

Bottom Line

The near-term headwinds and pressure on earnings from incremental investments in growth and wages could limit the upside in the short term. However, an economic recovery and Starbucks’ investments could fuel long-term growth.

Wall Street analysts are cautiously optimistic about SBUX stock. It has received 11 Buy and 11 Hold recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Meanwhile, the average Starbucks price target of $108.64 implies 39.4% upside potential from current levels.

