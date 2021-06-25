Could SpaceX’s Starship Launch Help Space ETFs To Fly?

There is exciting news this week for space fans and investors interested in the space domain. Elon Musk’s SpaceX is “shooting for July” to launch the first orbital spaceflight of its Starship rocket, according to comments from SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell on Friday.

“I’m hoping we make it, but we all know that this is difficult,” Shotwell said, speaking at the National Space Society’s virtual International Space Development Conference.

“We are really on the cusp of flying that system, or at least attempting the first orbital flight of that system, really in the very near term,” Shotwell added.

The trailblazing space program has engaged in multiple short test flights of Starship prototypes recently year, but reaching orbit would be a key milestone in testing the rocket. In May the space pioneer unveiled its schedule for the flight, which would launch from SpaceX's Texas facility and target a water landing off the coast of Hawaii.

The prototypes are massive, reaching almost 160 feet high, or roughly the size of a 16-story building, and are constructed of stainless steel. The rocket initially blasts off from a “Super Heavy” booster, which represents the bottom half of the rocket and is about 230 feet tall.

Starship Engage

Together, Starship and Super Heavy will be almost 400 feet tall when joined together for the launch. Starship's designated role is to ferry cargo and people on missions to the moon and Mars.

While SpaceX’s fleet of Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets are ecologically friendly, given their partially reusable nature, Musk’s goal aims to convert Starship into a fully reusable state, creating a rocket that is closer to a commercial airplane than the more conventional expectation and includes short turnaround times between flights.

“I don’t think that people really have even comprehended what that system is going to do,” Shotwell said.

She emphasized that Musk is pressured to find a solution, and “feels in a huge hurry” to develop Starship and create “a sustaining capability that will take people to the Moon and Mars.”

“That means it’s not one ship every two years, right? We have to be able to fly dozens of ships during the timeframe when you can get people to Mars,” Shotwell added.

In a tweet this week, SpaceX said its team would take “additional time for pre-launch check-outs.”

Two customers with satellites on the mission said Monday was a tentative new target launch date for the mission, which SpaceX calls Transporter 2.

The Transporter 2 mission is SpaceX’s second dedicated small satellite rideshare mission, following the launch of the Transporter 1 mission in January. The Transporter 1 mission delivered 143 small satellites to a sun-synchronous polar orbit, while Transporter 2 is expected to carry around 88 spacecraft into a similar orbit.

