Could SpaceX IPO Be Bad News for Tesla Investors?

Key Points

A SpaceX IPO could temporarily pressure Tesla stock.

Investors could begin comparing Tesla directly with SpaceX’s faster-growing businesses.

Musk’s broader ecosystem strategy could strengthen Tesla’s long-term growth story.

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For years, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) gave investors the closest thing Wall Street had to a direct bet on Elon Musk's futuristic vision. If investors wanted exposure to artificial intelligence (AI), self-driving cars, humanoid robots, and bold technological ambition, they bought Tesla stock. But the planned SpaceX initial public offering (IPO) could completely change that dynamic.

At first glance, a SpaceX IPO sounds like good news for Musk's investors. SpaceX has become one of the world's most valuable private companies, thanks to its rocket launches, Starlink satellite business, and growing role in global communications infrastructure.

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However, a public listing could raise an unexpected question for Tesla investors: Would a SpaceX IPO divert attention -- and money -- from Tesla stock? The answer is more nuanced than it might seem.

Why Tesla investors could worry?

The biggest short-term risk is simple: Investor capital is limited. For years, many retail investors wanted exposure to SpaceX but had almost no way to buy the shares because the company remained private. A public listing would suddenly open the doors to millions of investors.

That matters because Tesla already has one of the largest retail shareholder bases in the market. Some investors could decide to reduce their Tesla positions to buy SpaceX instead.

And it's not hard to understand why. SpaceX now spans several industries with enormous long-term potential, including reusable rockets, satellite internet through Starlink, and defense contracts.

Some analysts already estimate SpaceX could eventually command a valuation approaching or even exceeding $1.5 trillion.

As the new kid on the block, SpaceX could enter public markets with faster growth and a fresher narrative. That combination could attract enormous investor enthusiasm, so much so that it could come at the expense of Tesla stock.

Why the IPO could still help Tesla

At the same time, a SpaceX IPO could strengthen Tesla's long-term narrative in a different way, thanks to how Elon Musk structures his companies.

Though independent, Musk's companies increasingly operate like parts of a larger technology ecosystem. For instance, Tesla has invested billions into xAI, Musk's artificial intelligence start-up. SpaceX has also collaborated with Tesla on various infrastructure and computing initiatives --– including a potential project to build a semiconductor chip fab. Meanwhile, Tesla products, including Megapacks and Cybertrucks, already support some SpaceX operations.

As these relationships deepen, investors may begin viewing Musk's businesses less as separate companies and more as interconnected pieces of a broader AI and technology strategy. That could benefit Tesla.

If SpaceX succeeds publicly, investors may gain more confidence in Musk's ability to build large-scale technology platforms. That confidence could spill over into Tesla's ambitions in robotics, artificial intelligence, and autonomous driving.

In other words, SpaceX's success could indirectly reinforce Tesla's long-term story.

The governance concern investors should not ignore

Still, one risk could become more important after a SpaceX IPO: governance. Musk already leads several major companies simultaneously, including Tesla, SpaceX, xAI, X, and Neuralink. As the connections between those companies grow, investors may start asking harder questions.

Does Tesla receive fair value from these partnerships? Does Musk divide his attention too broadly? Could Tesla shareholders end up indirectly funding projects that benefit Musk's broader ecosystem more than Tesla itself?

These questions may not matter much during bull markets. But if Tesla's growth slows or execution disappoints, investors could begin scrutinizing Musk's web of companies much more closely. That could lead to increased volatility for Tesla's stock.

What does it mean for investors?

A SpaceX IPO will likely create mixed effects for Tesla investors. In the short term, Tesla could face competition for investor attention and capital as excitement shifts toward SpaceX. Over the long term, however, the IPO could reinforce the idea that Musk is building a connected technology ecosystem centered on artificial intelligence, automation, and infrastructure.

Investors should closely track the development of both SpaceX and Tesla in the coming months to get a better sense of the real impact of SpaceX's IPO.

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Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.