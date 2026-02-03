Could SoFi Acquire Another Fintech Company in 2026? Here's What its CEO Just Said.

Key Points

Fintech disruptor SoFi recently raised $1.5 billion even though it didn’t have any immediate capital needs.

This has led to speculation that an acquisition could be in the company’s future.

CEO Anthony Noto addressed the possibility of an acquisition in the company’s recentearnings call

SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) has been growing impressively in recent years, and the results the company reported for the fourth quarter of 2025 showed no signs of slowing.

However, the company made one big move during the fourth quarter that left investors scratching their heads. Despite having strong capital levels and no apparent need to raise additional money, SoFi decided to raise $1.5 billion by selling additional shares, thereby diluting existing shareholders.

Investors had several theories on why the capital raise took place, but perhaps the most common was that SoFi was planning a major acquisition and was looking to raise funds for it. Well, SoFi's top leaders just addressed this in the fourth quarterearnings conference call

SoFi has excess capital

First, just to clarify, I'm not saying that SoFi has too much capital. Having excess capital gives a bank an additional element of safety if things go poorly and financial flexibility to grow in whatever ways management determines will provide the best returns.

Having said that, after the recent stock offering, SoFi has a capital ratio that is 1,000 basis points above the required level. As CFO Chris Lapointe said in the earnings call, the bank's capital is "meaningfully higher than the regulatory minimum plus our internal stress buffer... We're in that enviable position where we can grow and put more assets on the balance sheet."

Is an acquisition in store for 2026?

The short answer is that although an acquisition could certainly happen, it isn't the reason why SoFi raised more capital. As CEO Anthony Noto said in theearnings call when it comes to spending money on an acquisition, the "bar is really high."

Noto said that SoFi is certainly interested in opportunities to buy things when it would be more efficient than building a comparable product or feature from scratch. He specifically mentioned the company's technology platform, building out its capabilities, and finding ways to accelerate the international expansion of the SoFi Pay money transfer platform.

For example, some international fintechs might already have the licenses SoFi would need, or the necessary infrastructure in place. And he mentioned that the technology platform doesn't yet have the capability to provide credit card processing and issuing (it currently powers many debit card products).

However, Noto essentially said that after evaluating many opportunities, none seemed like a great value from a cost-benefit perspective.

Even if no acquisitions happen anytime soon, that doesn't mean SoFi won't be able to put its excess capital to work. For one thing, SoFi's lending business continues to grow rapidly. Plus, SoFi is developing and launching new products, such as its much-anticipated business banking solutions, and having excess capital is a big luxury for a bank in growth mode.

