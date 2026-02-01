Could Royal Caribbean and Six Flags Be Lifelong Leisure Stocks for Your Portfolio?​

Key Points

You need a patient approach with leisure stocks, given the cyclical nature of their results.

Royal Caribbean rebounded nicely from the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Six Flags and Cedar Fair's merger hasn't worked out yet.

10 stocks we like better than Royal Caribbean Cruises ›

People need diversions from the stress of their everyday lives. No wonder people take vacations and day trips.

But companies in the leisure industry often see their results fluctuate based on the economic cycle. That's because people's willingness to spend on discretionary items varies depending on their job situation.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

However, for long-term investors willing to hold on during challenging times, this could present an opportunity. Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) and Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: FUN) offer two different experiences to their guests. Should you add one or both stocks to your portfolio, with an eye toward holding them for Warren Buffett's favorite horizon (forever)?

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean operates cruises under its namesake, Celebrity, and Silversea brands. These each appeal to different demographics, with Royal Caribbean aimed at families and premium, Celebrity at the premium segment, and Silversea appealing to the ultra-luxury market.

Royal Caribbean generates most of its revenue from passenger ticket sales, although onboard revenue, such as pre- and post-cruise tours and gambling, makes up about one-third of the company's top line.

As you might expect, Royal Caribbean struggled during the pandemic's height, when people stayed home. However, those were exceptional circumstances, and the company has rebounded strongly.

The company recently reported fourth-quarter results, capping off a strong year. Capacity remained strong, helping drive 13.2% year-over-year revenue growth to $4.3 billion. This year has gotten off to a good start, with two-thirds of the capacity already booked.

With this strong demand, Royal Caribbean plans to launch four new ships by 2028.

Six Flags

In July 2024, Six Flags and Cedar Fair merged. As the largest regional theme park operator in North America, it has 26 amusement parks, 15 water parks, and nine resorts. Most of its parks are located in the United States.

However, the company's larger size hasn't translated into a better-run company. Third-quarter attendance increased 1%, but spending per person fell 4%, with both admission and in-park spending dropping. This helped push Six Flags' Q3 revenue down 2.3% year over year to $1.3 billion.

Management's strategy to turn around operations includes enhancing the guest experience by focusing on the value proposition, cutting costs, efficiently managing capital expenditures, and selling non-core assets. Ultimately, it hopes to drive higher attendance and spending by improving the guest experience.

While cost-cutting should be fairly easy to accomplish, driving higher ticket sales and traffic remains challenging, given consumers' many entertainment choices.

Should you make the commitment?

I'd stay away from Six Flags' shares. The stock lost 60.5% over the last year through Jan. 23, while the S&P 500 index gained 13.4%. However, given the company's operational challenges, I wouldn't view this as a buying opportunity.

On the other hand, Royal Caribbean's stock gained 23.3% during this period, beating the S&P 500 by about 10 percentage points. The shares trade at a more attractive valuation, however, with the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio dropping from 22 to 19.

Does this translate into buying and holding the stock forever? Things have been going well, and Royal Caribbean has been expanding its fleet. With a reasonable valuation, I'd purchase the shares for the long haul, although a lifetime commitment may be a bit much given changing consumer tastes and potential competitive threats.

Should you buy stock in Royal Caribbean Cruises right now?

Before you buy stock in Royal Caribbean Cruises, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Royal Caribbean Cruises wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $450,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,171,666!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 942% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 1, 2026.

Lawrence Rothman, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Six Flags Entertainment. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.