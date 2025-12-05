Could Ross Stores Stock Hit $200 by Christmas? Here Are 3 Reasons Analysts Think So

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) is finishing the year with the kind of momentum most retailers can only dream of.

Shares closed just under $180 on Wednesday, Dec. 3—their highest close ever—adding to a run that’s seen them jump more than 10% in the past two weeks, 44% since March, and 150% since mid-2022. For a discount retailer, that’s not a bad record.

While other consumer names have struggled with inflation, slowing spending, and inventory bloat, Ross has powered through. Now, as the market enters its final stretch of 2025, several clear catalysts suggest this rally has more room to run. Here are three reasons why it could easily be trading above $200 by Christmas.

1. Fundamentals Are Still Driving ROST's Rally

Ross’s latest quarterly results showed a business firing on all cylinders.

The company’s fiscal Q3 2026 earnings, released at the end of November, comfortably beat analyst expectations on both revenue and earnings. Revenue not only climbed almost 10% year-over-year, but management also raised full-year guidance, which is one of the most bullish signals they can give to the market.

CEO James Conroy struck an upbeat tone on the earnings call, emphasizing continued sales growth, disciplined cost control, and improving margins. Importantly, he also reaffirmed confidence in the company’s 2026 roadmap, suggesting there is still room for both expansion and efficiency gains.

These aren’t the numbers or the tone of a company that’s peaking, or on the verge of entering a period of consolidation. Instead, it appears that the market is in reactive mode and is currently repricing Ross to the upside.

These kinds of moves often take a while to run their course, so it’s fair to expect the post-earnings tailwind to be in place for many weeks yet.

2. Analyst Targets Point to Further Upside

Analysts across the board are not only reinforcing their bullish outlook but intensifying it.

Bank of America, for example, reiterated its Buy rating following last month’s report, assigning the stock a $200 price target.

JPMorgan & Chase echoed that optimism, setting a $205 target.

This week, Jefferies has joined them, maintaining its Buy rating and matching JPMorgan’s $205 target.

With multiple analyst teams calling for the stock not only to cross the $200 milestone but also to continue rising, investors have plenty of confidence to lean on.

The common thread running through these reports is Ross’s unique position in the consumer sector. Unlike high-end retailers that rely on discretionary spending, Ross benefits when shoppers trade down, and this dynamic continues to play out.

Even if economic conditions tighten in early 2026, Ross is one of the few retail names likely to see demand hold up or even strengthen.

3. The Broader Setup Backs the Bulls

From a technical perspective, Ross’s chart remains textbook bullish. Although there have been numerous corrections and attempts to reverse it, the uptrend that began in mid-2022 remains firmly intact.

The recent run to $180 has been supported by heavy volume, suggesting there’s some real weight behind the buying rather than it being just speculative froth.

The only potential concern is the stock’s relative strength index (RSI), which sits around 78—firmly in overbought territory. However, the context matters here; when a stock re-prices higher after strong earnings, as it did in this case, elevated RSI readings are nearly a given and tend to be more a reflection of momentum than a sign of danger. In fact, they often accompany further gains.

What to Watch as the Year Comes to an End

Key support now sits around the $175 mark, which should act as a springboard for any move toward $200. As long as the stock holds that zone in the coming sessions, the technical picture remains firmly in the bulls’ favor.

Meanwhile, the macro backdrop continues to improve. The benchmark S&P 500 index has rallied 5% in the past two weeks, risk appetite is firmly in place, and investors are rewarding companies with clear earnings visibility.

Ross fits perfectly into that narrative; defensive enough to withstand volatility, but growing fast enough to attract momentum buyers. As we round the final corner of the year, it’s hard to see the stock do anything else but keep moving higher.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.