Could Plug Power Stock Be a 10x Investment and Eventually a Cash-Flowing Income Play?

Plug Power's recent fourth-quarter report has spurred strong bullish momentum for the stock.

Betting on the company to deliver 10x returns and pay dividends is risky, but the business seems to be making progress.

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) recently published its fourth-quarter results, and the report arrived with plenty for shareholders to be happy about. For starters, the hydrogen-energy-tech company posted a loss of $0.06 per share on sales of $225.2 million -- significantly better than the average analyst estimate's call for a per-share loss of $0.10 on revenue of $217 million.

In addition to posting a smaller-than-expected loss and sales that beat expectations, the company issued promising forward guidance. It also announced that Jose Luis Crespo had become its next CEO, succeeding Andrew Marsh in the role.

Could Plug Power be on the verge of becoming an income-generating stock that delivers 10x or greater returns for investors who build positions at today's prices?

What's next for Plug Power?

Plug Power saw a dramatic improvement in its gross margin in last year's fourth quarter, with its gross margin of 2.4% standing out against the gross margin of negative 122.5% that it recorded in the prior-year quarter. Sales growth of 17.6% in the fourth quarter also represented a significant acceleration of growth on a sequential quarterly basis.

While the company saw its Q4 loss per share decline to $0.63 from $1.48 in the prior-year period, Plug Power is still operating deep in the red. Additionally, it remains to be seen if the company's margin improvements are sustainable.

Plug Power's revenue rose 12.9% on an annual basis to reach roughly $710 million last year. The company indicated that 2026's sales growth is expected to be "directionally comparable" to last year's level, with growth driven by the company's electrolyzer and material handling businesses. Meanwhile, management said that the business is expected to achieve positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in this year's fourth quarter.

Plug Power closed out 2025 by posting a net loss of approximately $1.69 billion. Meanwhile, the company has a market capitalization of approximately $3.1 billion and ended last year with a cash-and-equivalents and restricted-cash position of roughly $323.5 million against total liabilities of roughly $1.59 billion.

Plug Power is a long way away from generating the net income and free cash flow to support sustainable dividend payments. Companies typically pay dividends when they're generating reliable cash flow, and it makes sense to apportion some of that cash to be directly returned to shareholders. Paying dividends is unlikely to be a sensible move any time within the next five years, but it's not outside the realm of possibility that the company's stock could offer a meaningful payout sometime further down the line.

Plug Power stock continues to look like a very risky play, but the potential for explosive returns accompanies that risk if the company executes at a high level and capitalizes on demand for hydrogen fuel cells. Expecting the company to generate 10x returns and pay sizable dividends within the next five years may not be realistic, but its recent quarterly report points to performance improvements that could support capital appreciation.

