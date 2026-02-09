Could Nvidia Reach $300 in 2026? The Answer May Blow Your Mind.

Key Points

AI spending is still rising.

Nvidia could benefit from sales returning to China.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock currently trades around $175 per share. So, for it to hit $300 per share by the end of the year, it would require the stock to rise over 70%. That's an incredible one-year return, and it may seem far-fetched to some, but I think the numbers actually back up this projection.

I think Nvidia stock could hit $300 by the end of 2026, making it a clear buy if it does.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The AI buildout is far from over

One of the best places to look for clues about how successful Nvidia will be is in artificial intelligence (AI) hyperscaler earnings announcements. The numbers to keep an eye on are capital expenditure projections, as most of these companies are spending ludicrous amounts of money on data centers. These data centers will be filled with graphics processing units (GPUs) from Nvidia (among other products), so if the hyperscalers are spending big on data centers, Nvidia will thrive.

Two hyperscalers have already reported 2025 earnings and have given investors guidance for 2026. Meta Platforms, the owner of social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, spent $72.2 billion on capital expenditures during 2025. For 2026, the company expects to spend $115 billion to $135 billion. Alphabet also reported, and although it spent $91.45 billion in 2025, it plans to spend $175 billion to $185 billion in 2026.

That's a huge jump in spending, and Nvidia should be one of the primary beneficiaries of this trend.

But can its share price reach $300?

$300 per share isn't unrealistic

First, we need to set some valuation expectations. Currently, at Nvidia's growth rate, trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 40 is reasonable. So, for Nvidia to reach a $300 per share stock price, it must produce at least $7.50 in earnings per share.

Over the past 12 months, it has generated $4.04, but that also includes a quarter where Nvidia had to write down a significant chunk of its inventory due to exports to China being banned. That is going away, giving Nvidia a dual earnings boost heading into 2026. The average Wall Street analyst projects $7.66 in earnings per share for Nvidia during FY 2027 (ending January 2027), so this would be enough to send Nvidia's stock to $300 per share by the end of 2026.

This clearly means that Nvidia stock is a fantastic one to buy now, and I think it's one of the best buys in the market.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,299!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,136,601!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 914% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 9, 2026.

Keithen Drury has positions in Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.