Could Nvidia Generate $2 Trillion in Revenue Between Now and 2030? Here's What Wall Street Thinks.

The artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been the darling of the stock market for several years now. The stock is up more than 2,800% over the last five years and roughly 190% this year. As the main picks-and-shovels play for AI, which many believe can disrupt almost all parts of the economy, it's easy to see why investors are so enthusiastic about the stock.

In fiscal years 2023 and 2024, Nvidia generated total revenue of nearly $27 billion and $61 billion, respectively, which equates to 126% growth. Can Nvidia keep building on this momentum and potentially generate trillions of dollars of revenue between now and 2030? Here's what Wall Street thinks.

What is Wall Street forecasting?

Nvidia is a little different from most public companies in that its fiscal year runs from February to January of the following year, so Nvidia is actually in its 2025 fiscal year right now. To answer our question, we can look at consensus estimates to see how much revenue analysts on Wall Street are forecasting for Nvidia for the remainder of fiscal 2025 and the following years up to fiscal 2030.

The consensus looks at all or a large group of analysts on Wall Street and compiles their estimates to arrive at an average -- or sometimes median -- number. It's important to understand that the more analysts in consensus, the more accurate that consensus will likely be. Consensus changes as analysts update estimates based on new information like earnings or big announcements. Luckily, a popular, highly liquid stock like Nvidia has plenty of analysts watching its every move.

Here are revenue estimates (as of Oct. 17) in millions for fiscal years 2025 to 2030, according to Visible Alpha, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence:

Year Low Estimate Consensus High Estimate 2025 121,589 125,666 134,281 2026 139,394 181, 523 232,413 2027 120,570 214,859 310,020 2028 208,814 257,439 373,340 2029 244,346 314,247 443,748 2030 281,430 376,806 526,940 Total 1,116,143 1,289,017 2,020,742

As you can see above, I also included the lowest and highest analyst estimates to provide an idea of the range. Given that fiscal 2025 is more than halfway complete, the range of estimates is tighter because analysts have more line of sight into the current year.

Additionally, there are 34 analysts with estimates for 2025. However, the range gets wider and the analyst group grows smaller as the years progress, because it is harder to project out that far. There are only three estimates for 2030, so those numbers are less reliable. Most of these numbers, if not all, will probably change as new information becomes available and Nvidia continues to report earnings.

Can Nvidia make $2 trillion in revenue by 2030?

The consensus suggests Nvidia will generate roughly $1.29 trillion of revenue if you add all revenues between 2025 and 2030. However, the high estimate on Wall Street for each year added together adds up to $2 trillion, so it's possible under Wall Street's most bullish outlook, as things stand now.

However, investors should always try to be conservative in forecasting. I also think it's telling that the low estimates are much closer to consensus than the high estimates. Ultimately, Nvidia's revenue will be highly influenced by the overall long-term impact of and demand for artificial intelligence, which is hard to quantify today.

Nvidia already trades at a very high valuation, so I wouldn't use the Street's high estimate to arrive at a future valuation by forecasting revenue and earnings. I would stick to consensus or the lower estimates before breaking out the calculator.

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

