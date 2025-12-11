Could Nokia Reach $10 in 2026? The Answer May Blow Your Mind.

Key Points

Back in October, news of Nvidia's investing $1 billion into Nokia sent the stock to new multiyear highs.

Shares in the telecom equipment maker have since pulled back, but this catalyst could make a significant return in the coming year.

10 stocks we like better than Nokia ›

Since 2020, Nokia (NYSE: NOK) has experienced increased investor attention, both as a turnaround play and as a meme stock. Still, its 64% rise over the past five years lags behind the S&P 500, which has increased by over 86% during this time frame.

However, in the coming year, shares in the telecom equipment maker could make a serious leap higher, to prices not hit in well over a decade.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Wall Street's whipsaw reaction to Nvidia news

Back in late October, Nvidia announced plans to invest $1 billion into the company to "enable accelerated development and deployment of next generation AI native mobile networks and AI networking infrastructure."

Given the implications of Nokia working with a top AI winner in its own AI endeavors, it's not surprising that Nokia shares soared from around $6 to as much as $8.19 per share on the news. Even as the stock has since given back these gains -- it closed Dec. 9 at $6.18 -- don't underestimate the potential impact of this emerging AI catalyst.

$10 per share is within reach for Nokia in 2026

In the quarters ahead, if Nokia posts strong results and guidance, as well as promising updates about its AI pivot, another surge may be in store. Sell-side analyst estimates already call for Nokia to experience 25% earnings growth in 2026.

Depending on the extent of Nokia's AI progress, shares, now trading at a forward P/E of around 13, could experience major valuation expansion. Other AI networking stocks trade for more than 30 times forward earnings estimates.

Even if the stock experiences just a modest rerating, to a forward P/E in the mid-to-high 20s, this would result in the stock climbing to prices north of $10 per share. You may want to wait for further near-term weakness, but keep Nokia on your radar in 2026.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nokia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nokia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nokia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $499,978!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,126,609!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 971% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 8, 2025

Thomas Niel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.