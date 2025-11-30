Could the Next Trillion-Dollar AI Opportunity Be in Cybersecurity and Not Semiconductors?

Key Points

Hackers are using AI to infiltrate more systems, which can boost demand for cybersecurity software.

Cybersecurity can keep physical AI like autonomous vehicles and robots safe from cybercriminals.

Many cybersecurity companies have annual recurring revenue models that provide predictable cash flow.

Semiconductor stocks like Nvidia, Broadcom, and Advanced Micro Devices have produced tremendous long-term returns due to their artificial intelligence (AI) chips.

While semiconductors are the early winners, the next trillion-dollar AI opportunity may be in cybersecurity. It's always been a hot sector due to cloud platforms and websites needing protection. However, AI can unlock a gold mine for cybersecurity stocks that results in long-term outperformance.

Hackers are using AI to launch more coordinated attacks

Although AI has helped many businesses and consumers, it's also a weapon that cyber criminals have used to infiltrate systems. It automates and enhances cyberattacks and doesn't require as much effort to access sensitive information.

The influx of cyberattacks will increase the value of cybersecurity software that prevents cyberattacks. AI can also increase the number of hackers, resulting in more attacks and bad actors.

Anthropic recently wrote an article detailing how one cybercriminal group manipulated Claude into hacking large corporations. The targets included tech giants, government agencies, and banks.

"We believe this is the first documented case of a large-scale cyberattack executed without substantial human intervention," Anthropic wrote in the post.

Just as power has become a bottleneck for AI, cybersecurity can also become a critical part of AI's long-term scalability. AI models will continue to get smarter, to the benefit of hackers and cybersecurity companies.

Physical AI increases vulnerability points

Most of the AI investing thesis has centered around chips and software, but physical AI may present the biggest opportunity for investors. However, cybersecurity stocks can be unexpected winners of the physical build-out.

Alphabet's Waymo cars and Tesla's Optimus robots are two examples of physical AI. Autonomous vehicles and robots that can perform various tasks can revolutionize productivity and become mainstream products once they become reliable.

However, those same autonomous cars and robots are at risk of cyberattacks. The consequences of a hacker infiltrating physical AI can be dire and damage corporate reputations much quicker than a typical website hacking that reveals sensitive customer information.

Cybersecurity companies will have to enhance their software to address this risk, and many businesses will line up for the best digital protection available.

Viewing each physical AI product as something that must be protected by cybersecurity software highlights the long-term opportunity. More hackers and more vulnerability points can translate into significant revenue growth for the companies that keep people and companies safe.

Cybersecurity companies generate annual recurring revenue

Cybersecurity stocks performed well before ChatGPT and other AI models became mainstream. Businesses have to keep their information -- and their customers' information -- safe. A cyberattack can hurt a company's reputation, reduce sales, and result in significant legal expenses.

That's why businesses turn to cybersecurity companies, but it's never for a one-time payment. CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), and Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) all offer subscription plans for their customers. Annual recurring revenue leads to predictable cash flow that grows each year as existing customers upgrade their plans and new customers sign up.

Palo Alto Networks opened up fiscal 2026 with $5.9 billion in annual recurring revenue, which is a 29% year-over-year increase. CrowdStrike ended its Q2 of fiscal 2026 with $4.66 billion in annual recurring revenue, marking a 20% year-over-year improvement.

Both stocks have lofty valuations that require continued growth. Continued AI growth, with a special emphasis on physical AI, may be the catalyst that accelerates growth rates and results in a golden age for cybersecurity stocks.

It may take some time before investors recognize this opportunity since physical AI is still in its early stages. However, cybersecurity companies have the digital infrastructure to keep hackers out of autonomous vehicles and robots. That infrastructure will become more valuable as the AI build-out continues.

Marc Guberti has positions in Broadcom. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Fortinet, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom and Palo Alto Networks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

