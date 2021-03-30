Could Merck's New Antiviral Be the Next Big COVID Treatment?

Lots of names in pharma and biotech -- both big and small -- have jumped into the fight against COVID-19. Pharma giant Merck (NYSE: MRK) and privately owned Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, for example, chose to dive into the fray together in order to develop an antiviral against the novel coronavirus.

Their potential oral pill, molnupiravir, has produced positive results so far in clinical trials. But what exactly do the results mean, and how much farther does the drug have to go before it can be distributed to the public?

10 stocks we like better than Merck & Co.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Merck & Co. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Morgan McSweeney has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.