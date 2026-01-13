Could MercadoLibre Stock Set Patient Investors Up for Life?​

Key Points

At a $110 billion market cap, outsize growth is still possible but won't come as easy as it did in past years.

The company's total addressable market indicates it will remain a growth stock for the foreseeable future.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) has prospered by transforming many aspects of life in Latin America. It led the way in bringing e-commerce, fintech, and improved logistics to the region. Knowing that, it probably will not surprise investors to know that the stock has risen 120-fold since its August 2007 initial public offering (IPO).

Now, the question is whether, amid that growth, it is in a position to set investors up for life? Let's take a closer look.

The path to outsize growth

Admittedly, the company's earliest investors may be on the path to being set for life if they had simply stayed in MercadoLibre stock. It began trading at just $18 per share. That means even a $5,000 investment on the IPO day would be worth more than $600,000 today, with more growth likely on the way.

Nonetheless, MercadoLibre's size may make the path to being set for life uncertain for smaller investors. The company started out as a small-cap stock, but today, that market cap tops $110 billion. This makes its size a small fraction of the e-commerce leader, Amazon, whose market cap is around $2.6 trillion.

That means a $5,000 investment today would be worth a bit less than $120,000 if MercadoLibre reached Amazon's current market cap. We also do not know whether MercadoLibre will ever reach such a size, but even if it did, such conditions imply that one would have to invest substantially more than $5,000 today to even have a hope of being set for life.

Future growth prospects

Still, if the past is any indication, investors can likely expect the company to continue growing. In the first nine months of 2025, its revenue of nearly $20 billion grew by 37% compared to year-ago levels.

Analysts forecast 38% revenue growth for 2025 and 29% in 2026. Thus, even with some slowing, the company should continue to grow at a rapid pace.

Additionally, Market Data Forecast forecasts the Latin American e-commerce market will reach $3.26 trillion in size by 2030. Since MercadoLibre is Latin America's largest e-commerce company, it should reap the largest benefit from the market's growth.

Furthermore, that figure does not include fintech or MercadoLibre's other businesses. That implies the company has achieved a small percentage of its potential, something that could lead to outsize stock gains as it deepens its presence in Latin America.

Will MercadoLibre set patient investors up for life?

Under current conditions, investors should not expect to be set for life without investing at least tens of thousands of dollars. The company's $110 billion market cap implies that it has earned a significant portion of its potential gains, leaving less potential for exponential growth.

However, even if one is a small investor, it is likely that MercadoLibre could at least move that person significantly closer to being set for life. The company remains on pace for rapid revenue growth. Also, with the Latin American e-commerce market expected to reach $3.26 trillion alone, MercadoLibre has likely achieved only a small percentage of its potential. Even if it is too late to become wealthy from a $5,000 investment, investors can still benefit significantly if the stock becomes a multibagger from current levels.

Will Healy has positions in MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

