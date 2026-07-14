Could MercadoLibre Stock Be a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity?

Key Points

MercadoLibre continues to deliver robust growth.

Its valuation has become more attractive.

The investment thesis for MercadoLibre hinges on the premise that today's heavy investments will eventually translate into stronger margins, higher earnings, and expanding free cash flow.

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After MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) delivered another year of more than 30% revenue growth in 2025, you might have expected the stock to surge. Instead, the stock went the other way.

Why? Because the narrative surrounding MercadoLibre has changed. A few years ago, investors were asking how big the company could become. Today, they're asking whether it can sustain its growth while protecting profitability.

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That shift in sentiment has weighed on MercadoLibre stock. But it also raises an important question: Has the market become too pessimistic about one of Latin America's highest-quality technology companies?

Why have investors become more cautious?

MercadoLibre's business isn't slowing down. In fact, in the first quarter, revenue grew 49% year over year. What has changed is that its economics have simply become more complicated.

Over the past year, the company has invested aggressively to solidify its leadership in the e-commerce and fintech spaces in its core markets. It has expanded its logistics network, lowered free-shipping thresholds in Brazil, and continued pouring capital into Mercado Pago.

Those investments have strengthened the platform, but they've also increased costs.

At the same time, competition has intensified. Sea Limited's Shopee is competing aggressively in Brazil through shipping subsidies and attractive seller incentives. PDD Holdings' Temu is reshaping consumer expectations around pricing with ultra-cheap goods shipped from China.

As a result, MercadoLibre's operating margins have come under pressure, almost halving from 12.9% to 6.9%.

In other words, the market isn't questioning whether MercadoLibre can continue growing. It's questioning whether that growth will create long-term shareholder value.

The business is getting stronger

Ironically, if you ignored the share price and looked only at the operating business, you might conclude MercadoLibre is stronger today than it was three years ago.

Revenue is growing at an impressive pace. Gross merchandise volume keeps climbing. Mercado Pago is expanding across payments, lending, investments, and digital banking. Meanwhile, Mercado Ads has become another meaningful growth engine, allowing the company to monetize its marketplace more effectively.

More importantly, these businesses reinforce one another. The marketplace attracts buyers and merchants. Mercado Pago makes transactions easier while deepening customer relationships. Mercado Envios improves delivery speed and reliability. Mercado Ads gives merchants another reason to invest in the platform.

Each business becomes more valuable because the others exist. That integrated model makes MercadoLibre increasingly difficult to replicate, even as competition intensifies.

Has the valuation become more attractive?

The market's increasingly cautious stance toward the company has had another effect: The stock's valuation has become far more reasonable.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, investors valued MercadoLibre like a high-growth marketplace with enormous potential. Today, the company has evolved into a much larger and more diversified business, yet it trades at a price-to-sales (PS) multiple of 2.9, well below the double-digit PS multiples seen during the 2020 and 2021 boom.

That lower valuation reflects legitimate concerns. Investors want proof that today's heavy investments will eventually translate into stronger margins, higher earnings, and expanding free cash flow.

But that's also where the opportunity may lie. If management succeeds in turning today's logistics investments, fintech expansion, and merchant services into stronger long-term economics, today's valuation could prove surprisingly attractive in hindsight.

What does it mean for investors?

Calling any stock a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity sets an exceptionally high bar.

MercadoLibre hasn't earned that label with certainty. E-commerce competition remains intense. Margin pressure could persist longer than investors expect. And Latin America's macroeconomic environment has never been easy to navigate.

Yet the ingredients of an exceptional long-term investment remain firmly in place. MercadoLibre benefits from a dominant market position, several secular growth drivers, expanding network effects, and a management team that's willing to invest for the long term rather than maximize short-term earnings.

The best investments rarely look obvious when expectations are low. They emerge when a great business continues improving while the market focuses on near-term uncertainty.

MercadoLibre may be entering exactly that phase.

Should you buy stock in MercadoLibre right now?

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Lawrence Nga has positions in PDD Holdings and Sea Limited. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MercadoLibre and Sea Limited. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.