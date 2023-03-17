Could Legendary Hip Hop Platform DatPiff Serve as a Springboard for ‘Music NFTs’?

Last week, social media was abuzz with whispers that DatPiff, the venerable hip hop mixtape platform, might be closing shop after 18 years of unparalleled service to the music community. Though the rumors were ultimately debunked, it got me thinking: What if the future of music non-fungible tokens (NFT) lies not in the countless new platforms that seem to launch every day, but in leveraging the intellectual property (IP) of a well-established brand like DatPiff?

Since its inception in 2005, DatPiff has been a cornerstone of mixtape culture, hosting exclusive releases from the likes of Lil Wayne, J. Cole, Meek Mill, Wiz Khalifa, Future, Chance The Rapper, A$AP Rocky, Mac Miller, Big Sean, Travis Scott and others. The deep emotional connection that fans have with the platform's content could be the secret ingredient that finally makes music NFTs resonate with the masses, far more than the gimmicky offerings we've seen so far from Web3 newcomers.

Azeem Khan is the fundraising and partnerships lead at Gitcoin, an open-source Web3 fundraising platform that uses quadratic funding. This article is part of CoinDesk's "Culture Week."

Today's music NFT landscape is littered with platforms that differentiate themselves only by their partnerships with a single industry player or the blockchain they’re launching on. Despite their potential, these relationships often fail to gain traction with the executives who hold the keys to the music industry's treasure chest.

But what if instead of chasing partnerships we used DatPiff's existing IP to build an NFT marketplace with streaming capabilities and a curated selection of content that fans already know and love?

The inherent advantages of such a strategy are numerous. First, DatPiff boasts an established user base, providing immediate access to potential buyers. The platform has cultivated a large and dedicated community over the years. By leveraging its existing audience, a music NFT marketplace could tap into a pool of potential buyers, even if they were initially offered free content.

Additionally, the platform's curated selection offers a strong foundation for an NFT marketplace, giving users a diverse range of music to collect and enjoy. In an era where content overload is a real concern, the value of curation cannot be overstated. DatPiff's catalog consists of a wide array of mixtapes, including many popular and influential releases, providing users with a well-rounded selection of music they'll be eager to collect and listen to.

Perhaps most importantly, DatPiff's brand recognition within the hip hop and rap communities could lend credibility and trustworthiness to the NFT marketplace, making it an attractive choice for music lovers. Building a brand is no small feat, and DatPiff's established reputation would make it easier for users to feel confident in using the platform.

By capitalizing on DatPiff's artist relationships and unique offerings, a music NFT marketplace could also secure exclusive and limited-edition content, providing additional incentives for fans to participate. The connections that DatPiff has forged over the years would prove invaluable in obtaining exclusive material, further enhancing the marketplace's appeal.

It's worth noting that most artists in the Web3 space today are new to the scene. The music industry is notorious for its long path to success, often taking a decade or more for artists to establish themselves. Unfortunately, Web3 music platforms don't have the luxury of time to wait for artists to develop.

The challenge of building a multisided marketplace is daunting because securing a supply of content does not guarantee an eager audience of buyers. This is the predicament facing many of today's music NFT platforms.

However, DatPiff could change the dynamic. Launching a music NFT marketplace with access to DatPiff's music catalog could bypass many of the obstacles faced by new platforms, offering several advantages over starting from scratch.

While the future of music NFTs holds great promise, realizing that potential requires a more strategic approach than merely launching new platforms with limited differentiation. By leveraging the established brand, user base, curated content and artist relationships of a platform like DatPiff, we can create a music NFT marketplace that resonates with fans and accelerates mainstream adoption.

It is time to embrace the legacy of successful platforms and use them as a springboard to revolutionize the way we interact with and consume music in the digital age. In doing so we can ensure a more vibrant and diverse future for the music industry, where artists and fans alike can thrive in an era of digital innovation.

