Could Investing in Palantir Stock Make You a Millionaire?

Every so often, a stock captures the imagination of investors like few others can. The company's technology promises to be so innovative, so disruptive, that investors are willing to pay incredible multiples, believing that future returns justify massive current valuations.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) is one such company. The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered juggernaut saw its stock price rise more than 1,200% in the last two years as it rode a wave of AI enthusiasm. Its ardent supporters believe that the company and its technology are leading a true paradigm shift. But is the hype justified?

An open question

There is a pressing question hanging over Wall Street: Can AI deliver enough value to justify the gargantuan sums of money tech firms are pouring into developing the technology?

It's an expensive business, building and operating the data centers that enable modern AI applications like ChatGPT to run; this year, the big tech companies that do so are set to spend well over $300 billion on AI-powering infrastructure. The same companies spent $230 billion in 2024.

Palantir is proving AI can deliver true value

It's no surprise then that shareholders are eager to see a return on their investment -- one that is commiserate with the massive amount of spending. A tree that costs hundreds of billions of dollars had better bear some pretty expensive fruit.

Palantir appears to be proving AI can deliver that kind of value -- or at least it's on a path to do so. In a market awash in smoke and mirrors, Palantir is expertly leveraging AI to enhance the operations of clients as diverse as Ferrari and the U.S. Army. Its client growth has been explosive, reflecting the immense value and broad application of its technology. Its sales have followed suit.

Take a look at the year-over-year growth over the last four quarters.

Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Customer growth (YOY) 42% 41% 39% 43% Sales growth (YOY) 21% 27% 30% 36%

Palantir is also a very profitable company. Over the same period, the company nearly doubled its earnings per share (EPS) and raised its net margin from 36% to 39%.

Valuation matters

It is clear that Palantir is delivering substantial value, growing its business rapidly, and managing costs. I won't begin to deny that the company is executing at the top of its game. When all these are true, it's completely reasonable for investors to pay a premium for the stock.

However, Palantir's current valuation, by almost any metric, is so extreme that investors have to proceed with caution. Palantir's price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 446 is astronomical. Leading players in tech like Alphabet and Microsoft carry P/Es of roughly 30. No, this isn't apples to apples, as the latter two are mature companies, but it's still useful to keep the numbers in perspective.

Look at it this way: If Palantir maintains a growth rate of 30% for the next 10 years -- a highly unlikely feat -- its stock wouldn't even keep pace with the market if it holds a still-expensive P/E of 60 by 2035. In other words, even if the company performs beyond any reasonable expectations, its stock is likely to underperform what you would expect from a broad-market index fund.

So, to the question at hand: Can investing in Palantir make you a millionaire? For most investors, not unless the stock sees a massive decline; it is just too highly valued at the moment. For exceptionally risk-tolerant investors, Palantir may be an interesting addition to a well-diversified portfolio, but if I were you, I would still wait for the stock to come back to earth.

