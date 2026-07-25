Could Investing $50,000 Into S&P 500 Index Funds Be Enough to Get Your Portfolio to $1 Million by Retirement?

Key Points

The S&P 500 has achieved higher-than-typical returns in recent years.

Tracking the index today may yield lower future returns, but the overall gains can still be significant.

A $50,000 investment can turn into $1 million, but how quickly it does will depend heavily on the growth rate.

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The old adage that you need money to make money is true, as the benefits of compounding are greater when an investment balance is large. Consider that the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has averaged an annual return of 10% for decades. That means an investment might, on average, double after just over seven years. But if someone were to invest $1,000, the gain would be much more modest than if they invested $10,000 or $50,000.

That's why there's a strong incentive to invest a large lump sum for those who can afford to do so. Below, I'll look at whether a $50,000 investment in S&P 500 index funds today could grow to $1 million or more by retirement.

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The S&P 500 has generated strong returns, but they may be a bit more modest in the future

Estimating how large an investment in the S&P 500 might grow to be in the long run is no easy task, since it depends on assumptions about its future growth rate. What complicates matters is that the S&P 500 index has been performing well above average in recent years, and thus, it may be overdue for a slowdown. That means investing today could result in below-average returns in the future.

While the index has averaged returns of around 10% for decades, there have been periods when it's been far below that. Investing in an index fund that tracks the S&P 500 today might still be a good move, but investors may need to brace for lighter annual returns of around 9% or perhaps even 8%.

Here's how large a $50,000 investment might grow to be over the long run

Rather than picking a specific growth rate, I've created a table below showing what a $50,000 investment would grow to at varying rates over a very long time frame. It also demonstrates just how significant even a 1% change in the annual return can be for an investment in the long run.

Year 8% Return 9% Return 10% Return 5 $73,466 $76,931 $80,526 10 $107,946 $118,368 $129,687 15 $158,608 $182,124 $208,862 20 $233,048 $280,221 $336,375 25 $342,424 $431,154 $541,735 30 $503,133 $663,384 $872,470 35 $739,267 $1,020,698 $1,405,122 40 $1,086,226 $1,570,471 $2,262,963

A $50,000 investment in an index fund tracking the S&P 500 can indeed grow to $1 million, but whether it gets there by retirement will depend on what the average annual return will end up being and how many years a person still has until retirement.

However, even for investors who may be worried about a slowdown ahead, it can still make a lot of sense to invest in a top index fund, as it remains a relatively low-risk way to invest in the stock market.

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David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.