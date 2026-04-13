Could Investing $500 a Month in ARKQ Make You a Millionaire?

Key Points

The Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has delivered average annual returns of 17.53% for the past 11 years.

This technology stock ETF is actively managed and lets you own shares of innovative companies in autonomous technology and robotics.

If you invest $500 a month in ARKQ, your money could grow to $1 million in 22 years.

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If you're excited about the future of robotics, self-driving cars, and other advancements in autonomy and artificial intelligence, you can try to pick stocks of individual companies that are in those spaces. Or you can buy stock ETFs that focus on those themes.

One tech stock ETF that robot enthusiasts should consider is the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKQ). This ETF is actively managed and seeks to select companies its professional advisors believe will benefit from future advancements in robotics, energy, automation and manufacturing, materials, artificial intelligence, and transportation.

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ARKQ underperformed the S&P 500 index during the past five years. But in the past year, this robot-focused ETF came roaring back, with a 92% gain compared to a 30.7% gain for the S&P 500.

If robots, self-driving cars, and other autonomous technologies turn out to be as successful as their proponents believe, ARKQ could make its investors millionaires. Let's see if this growth stock ETF is a good buy.

ARKQ: More than 11 years of annual returns averaging 17.53%

The Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a narrow focus, so the fund only holds 30 to 50 stocks. ARKQ charges an expense ratio of 0.75%. As of April 7, 2026, the fund's top five holdings are Tesla (9.47% of the fund), Teradyne (9.05%), Kratos Defense & Security (6.64%), Advanced Micro Devices (5.05%), and Rocket Lab (4.72%). All of these companies are involved in some way with autonomy (such as Tesla's self-driving cars), AI, and other advanced technology.

The ARKQ fund inception date was Sept. 30, 2014. In the past 11 years, ARKQ has achieved average annual returns (by net asset value) of 17.53%. That's a lot better than the S&P 500 long-term average of 10% per year. If such strong returns continue, ARKQ could make you a millionaire.

ARKQ: How soon your money can reach $1 million

Investing in any stock or ETF has a risk of loss, and no investment is guaranteed to deliver millionaire-making returns. Tech stocks can be particularly volatile. But if ARKQ could keep delivering the same average annual returns that it's achieved for the past 11 years, here's how soon you could make $1 million based on small monthly investments.

If you invested $500 per month into ARKQ and left your money alone to grow at 17.53% per year, after 15 years your money would grow to $351,785. After 20 years, you'd have $831,426. And after 22 years, you'd have $1 million.

One risk of investing in an actively managed tech ETF like ARKQ is that the fund's small number of companies may fail to beat the broader market. But if you're confident about the future of robots, self-driving cars, and other autonomy technologies, ARKQ could be a good buy.

Should you buy stock in Ark ETF Trust - Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Ark ETF Trust - Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF, consider this:

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Ben Gran has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends Teradyne. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.