Could Investing $10,000 in XRP Make You a Millionaire?

Key Points

The crypto sector has struggled this year.

But it could be an opportunity to buy the dip.

XRP is one of the largest cryptocurrencies, running on a strong technical network.

10 stocks we like better than XRP ›

Cryptocurrencies have faced significant scrutiny in recent months. Large investors who had held the tokens since many of them first began trading have now sold at levels higher than previously seen, and economic and geopolitical concerns have also not helped the situation.

There's also been concern that new technologies, such as quantum computing, could one day offer a level of encryption similar to that of blockchain technology.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Many tokens, including XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), have sold off sharply this year, with the token down 18% (as of March 16).

Still, sell-offs and bear markets in crypto have occurred numerous times, only for most tokens to reach new highs. Is this an opportunity for investors to swoop in and buy the dip on XRP? Could investing $10,000 in the token make you a millionaire?

XRP has promise, but it's still risky

Although it's true that there have been numerous sell-offs in crypto, this one feels a bit different. For one, it's happened while the regulatory environment has never been more supportive and while interest rates have fallen for more than a year.

It's possible that the early, wild days of cryptocurrency may truly be coming to an end. That's why interested investors need to focus on tokens that operate on blockchain networks with real-world utility.

XRP certainly fits this mold. The network it runs on uses a unique node list to approve transactions and mint new blocks, which is smaller and allows it to process as many as 1,500 transactions per second (TPS), much faster than most networks.

A company called Ripple, whose founders were behind the creation of XRP back in 2012, leverages XRP, its network, and a stablecoin called RLUSD, to offer financial institutions a more efficient way to conduct cross-border transfers and payments.

Using Ripple's solutions, financial institutions and companies can complete cross-border transactions within minutes on any day or time, and settle in different fiat and cryptocurrencies.

The solutions also offer customers on-demand liquidity, so they don't necessarily need to pre-fund foreign accounts, providing them with greater flexibility in managing their own liquidity and capital.

Ripple's chief executive officer, Brad Garlinghouse, seems confident that the company can capture a material percentage of the enormous cross-border payments opportunity.

However, investors should understand that there are other blockchain networks with the potential to process even more TPS than XRP, and that the payments industry is highly competitive overall.

Turning $10,000 into $1 million requires a return of 9,900%. There's no way to know if XRP and Ripple will be that successful. For this reason, I would only invest $10,000 in XRP if it is a small portion of your total portfolio. XRP is still too volatile and faces too many unknowns to make it a large investment.

Should you buy stock in XRP right now?

Before you buy stock in XRP, consider this:

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Bram Berkowitz has positions in XRP. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.