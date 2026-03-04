Could Investing $10,000 in Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Stock (BRKB) Make You a Millionaire?

Key Points

Berkshire Hathaway is under new, and able, management.

It isn't growing as fast as it used to.

But it encompasses many businesses that are steadily growing.

10 stocks we like better than Berkshire Hathaway ›

Could investing $10,000 in Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) stock make you a millionaire? It certainly could, but there are a few caveats to consider.

Over the 60-some years when he was in charge of Berkshire (he recently stepped down from the CEO role at age 95), the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) index of 500 of America's biggest companies gained about 39,000% (10.4% annually, on average), while Berkshire Hathaway grew in value by 5,500,000% (nearly 20% annually).

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Getting to $1 million

If you made a single $10,000 investment in Berkshire Hathaway stock and it grew by 20% annually for the next 25 years, you'd end up with close to a million dollars. Don't do that, though, expecting that result -- because Berkshire is huge compared to what it used to be, and it's growing more slowly these days.

Over the past five years, for example, it averaged annual gains of 14.8% -- well above the stock market's long-term average annual gain of close to 10% but below the long-term average.

Since there's no way to know exactly how rapidly Berkshire will grow going forward, here's how your money could grow at a few growth rates -- if you sock away $1,000 per month into stocks:

Investing $1,000 per month ($12,000 annually) for Growing at 8% annually Growing at 10% annually Growing at 12% annually Five years $70,399 $73,261 $76,234 10 years $173,839 $191,249 $210,585 15 years $325,825 $381,270 $447,357 20 years $549,144 $687,300 $864,629 25 years $877,271 $1,180,165 $1,600,006 30 years $1,359,399 $1,973,928 $2,895,992 35 years $2,067,802 $3,252,292 $5,179,962 40 years $3,108,678 $5,311,111 $9,205,097

So clearly, if you can be diligent about it over many years, you can amass a million dollars in Berkshire or other stocks, even if they grow at 8%.

Why Berkshire Hathaway?

So -- why invest in Berkshire Hathaway? Well, you might not find it on every list of great growth stocks these days (it's probably still on a couple of them), but if you're at all skittish about the stock market's near-term prospects, it could give you peace of mind -- because it was built to last.

Berkshire Hathaway wholly owns dozens of businesses, including GEICO, Benjamin Moore, NetJets, Dairy Queen, McLane, and the entire BNSF railway. It also owns sizable stakes in dozens of publicly traded companies, including Occidental Petroleum, American Express, Coca-Cola, and Bank of America.

With Buffett having stepped back, Greg Abel is now in charge, and that shouldn't have anyone worrying too much. He has worked under Buffett for a long time and, for many year,s has been the heir apparent.

It's true that Berkshire shares are not bargain-priced at the moment, but they do seem reasonably valued, with a recent forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 22, just a mite above the five-year average of 21. The stock doesn't pay a dividend, but some speculate that Abel might change that.

If you're intrigued, you might take a closer look at the company. You could invest in it now, invest in it gradually, or just add it to a watch list.

Should you buy stock in Berkshire Hathaway right now?

Before you buy stock in Berkshire Hathaway, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Berkshire Hathaway wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $526,889!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,103,743!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 947% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 4, 2026.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Selena Maranjian has positions in American Express and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool recommends Occidental Petroleum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.