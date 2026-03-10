Could Investing $10,000 in SoFi Stock Make You a Millionaire?

Key Points

SoFi added record new customers in the fourth quarter.

It has a large opportunity in monetizing its consumer base.

10 stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies ›

The market hasn't been too happy with SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) stock so far this year, and it's down about 30%. However, that's a short amount of time in a much longer story. Inclusive of the drop, SoFi stock has gained about 180% during the past three years, and it has a long growth runway. Long-term investing is all about riding the waves and staying the course with stocks you believe in.

This could be an excellent opportunity for investors to buy on the dip and hold for many years. If you invest $10,000 in SoFi stock today, can it make you a millionaire?

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Banking for millennials

SoFi is an all-digital bank, and it's capturing market share as it targets the young users who are using banking and financial services for the first time. Not only is it attracting new users at a fast pace -- 35% year over year in the 2025 fourth quarter -- but the number of new users has been hitting new highs every quarter, reaching 1 million in the fourth quarter. It now has a total of 13.7 million, which is still a drop in the bucket compared with the opportunity.

Adjusted net revenue increased 37% year over year in the quarter, and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) continues to rise, up 160%.

It's not only new users who are helping it achieve growth. The company touts itself as a one-stop shop for financial services, and it aims to grow alongside its target population as customers advance in their careers and lives and have greater financial needs. Its strategy is to cross-sell new products to customers, and it constantly launches new services, such as its recent fully reserved SoFi Stablecoin.

Can SoFi stock 100x?

For a $10,000 investment to reach $1 million, it needs to rise 100-fold, or gain 10,000%. That's not an easy feat, and can only happen over a long period of time.

Today, SoFi's market cap is $23 billion, and increasing 100 times would make it $2.3 trillion. Although not impossible, that would be a fantastic achievement. Even JPMorgan Chase, the largest bank in the U.S. and the most valuable by market cap, is valued at only $770 billion.

As fast as SoFi is growing, I don't think a $10,000 investment alone is your ticket to millionaire status, although over several decades it's an outside possibility. However, SoFi has tremendous opportunity, and SoFi stock could be a valuable part of a millionaire-maker portfolio.

Should you buy stock in SoFi Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in SoFi Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SoFi Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $534,008!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,090,073!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 10, 2026.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Jennifer Saibil has positions in SoFi Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.