Could Investing $10,000 in Nebius Stock Make You a Millionaire?

Key Points Nebius' growth is set to take off thanks to the massive demand for cloud AI infrastructure.

The stock is trading at an expensive valuation right now.

Nebius can justify its valuation thanks to the exponential growth it is capable of delivering, and that could send the stock soaring even higher.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) made investors significantly richer in the past year, turning an investment of $10,000 into $50,000 as of this writing in just a year thanks to a parabolic rise in its stock price.

The Dutch company's rapid rise has been fueled by the huge amounts of money that companies are spending to get their hands on cloud infrastructure for training AI models and building custom applications. So, it wasn't surprising to see Nebius recently landing a massive contract from Microsoft that has the potential to significantly boost its growth in the long run.

But will it be a good idea to put $10,000 into this stock now and hope that it can make you a millionaire on the back of this huge end-market opportunity? Let's find out.

Nebius' growth is just getting started

Nebius provides AI-focused cloud infrastructure powered by massive graphics processing unit (GPU) clusters. Additionally, it also offers a software platform and other managed services that help its customers build AI solutions on its infrastructure. So, the company operates a full-stack AI-focused cloud computing platform that integrates both hardware and software elements, including popular large language models (LLMs) such as DeepSeek, Llama, and others.

So, it is easy to see why developers, startups, and big AI companies are flocking toward Nebius to run their AI workloads on its infrastructure. This explains the remarkable growth in the company's revenue. Its top line jumped by an impressive 545% in the first six months of 2025 to $156 million.

Consensus estimates project Nebius to end 2025 with $569 million in revenue. That would be almost 5 times the revenue it generated last year. Even better, analysts are projecting a significant jump in its revenue over the next couple of years as well.

But then, there is a solid chance that Nebius could easily exceed those expectations. The company was recently awarded a five-year, $17.4 billion contract by Microsoft. The tech giant will be using Nebius' dedicated AI data center in New Jersey for the next five years to handle AI workloads. The size of this contract could go up to $19.4 billion if Microsoft decides to buy additional services.

This five-year contract could send Nebius' top line soaring. The cloud infrastructure provider could easily exceed Wall Street's growth expectations if we distribute the potential Microsoft revenue equally over a five-year period. However, the good part is that Nebius is scratching the surface of a massive end-market opportunity.

The combined size of the cloud infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) market is expected to hit almost $1.2 trillion by 2030, according to Goldman Sachs. Nebius, therefore, has massive room for growth over the next five years. Importantly, the company is taking steps to ensure that it can corner a nice chunk of the lucrative opportunity on offer.

Nebius was expecting its connected data center power capacity to hit 220 megawatts (MW) by the end of 2025. By the end of next year, the company was anticipating more than 1 gigawatt (GW) of contracted power capacity at its disposal. Investors should note that Nebius issued these forecasts before the Microsoft contract was announced.

So, the company is likely to expand its capacity at a faster pace now to fulfill Microsoft's requirements. Also, investors can expect Nebius to land more contracts in the future considering the trillion-dollar-plus revenue opportunity in the full-stack cloud infrastructure market, as mentioned above. All this could make Nebius a much bigger company in the long run, but will it be enough to turn $10,000 into a million dollars?

Can this high-flying stock become a millionaire-maker?

Nebius' red-hot rally in the past year brought its market cap to just under $22 billion. A 100 times increase in its stock price from current levels -- which would be needed to turn $10,000 into $1 million -- means that its market cap will have to hit $2.2 trillion in the long run. Dividing the potential market cap needed to achieve a 100 times increase in the stock price by the U.S. technology sector's average price-to-sales ratio of 8.8 means that Nebius will need to generate $250 billion in annual sales to turn $10,000 into a million.

While that seems ambitious, investors should note that the company's addressable market is big enough to help it achieve such massive sales in the future. However, that's likely to take time, especially considering that Nebius is going up against much bigger companies in the AI cloud infrastructure space and it will have to significantly ramp up its infrastructure to achieve such a level of revenue. Moreover, Nebius' sales multiple of 87 suggests that the stock may have run ahead of itself.

Of course, it can justify its premium by delivering better-than-expected growth. But investors should consider adopting a cautious approach and wait for a more reasonable valuation before buying this stock, since it has the potential to soar impressively in the future and become a part of a million-dollar portfolio.

