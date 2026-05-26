Could Investing $10,000 in Costco Make You a Millionaire?

Key Points

Costco keeps posting solid financial results despite a current macroeconomic backdrop full of uncertainty.

Yet, at its massive scale, this retail stock isn’t likely to help aspiring millionaires reach their goals.

With the stock trading at a steep valuation, the best thing investors can do is keep Costco on their watch list.

10 stocks we like better than Costco Wholesale ›

All investors want to generate robust returns in an effort to improve their financial lives. Had you owned Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) a few decades ago, you would have done a great job fulfilling that mission.

In the past 30 years, shares of the leading warehouse club operator have produced a total return of 15,000%. This would've turned a starting $6,700 sum into a cool $1 million. That's the kind of performance that can drive increasing interest from market participants.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

So, could investing $10,000 in this retail stock today make you a millionaire?

Macroeconomic uncertainty isn't a problem

Selling quality merchandise at low prices in a no-frills environment never goes out of style. Costco is showing that its business does well no matter the macro backdrop. It posted same-store sales growth of 5.9% in fiscal 2025 (ended Aug. 31, 2025). And in the second quarter of 2026 (ended Feb. 15), this figure rose by 7.4%.

In uncertain times, Costco is a top shopping destination. Its paid membership base of 82.1 million, with a global renewal rate of 89.7%, proves this point.

Looking at this entire decade, Costco has been able to successfully weather a slew of headwinds, growing net profits in a consistent manner. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing surge in inflation to rising interest rates, supply chain issues, and geopolitical turmoil, this business continues to excel. Investors should be very confident that Costco can handle whatever gets thrown its way in the future.

Aspiring millionaires will be disappointed

In my view, aspiring millionaires hoping for a 100-fold gain that grows $10,000 into $1 million are probably thinking of it occurring over a 25-year time frame, for example. This translates to a 20.2% annualized rate of return, which would be extraordinary.

Do I think Costco, at its current scale and market capitalization of $456 billion, can achieve this going forward? No. It's just too big of a business. This higher starting point naturally limits the upside that shareholders have. It's also worth mentioning that investors shouldn't depend solely on a single stock to turn them into millionaires. The best thing to do is build a diversified portfolio that performs well over the long run.

But is Costco still a smart buying opportunity right now? Again, I don't believe so. While this is a high-quality company, its valuation is extremely expensive. The stock trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.5. If you can believe it, this multiple is 62% higher than what Nvidia, which sits at the center of the artificial intelligence boom, trades for these days.

Costco is a great company, but for now its stock should sit on the watch list.

Should you buy stock in Costco Wholesale right now?

Before you buy stock in Costco Wholesale, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Costco Wholesale wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $477,813!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,320,088!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 986% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 26, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.