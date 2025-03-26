Could Going Vegan Be the Secret to Slashing Your Grocery Bill?

I was standing in the grocery store, staring at a pack of chicken thighs, doing mental gymnastics.

Hadn't these been, like, $6 last year?

Because now? They were $12. And ground beef? Forget about it. Milk? Might as well be liquid gold... when it's even in stock. Eggs? Practically a luxury item.

I did what every rational person does when faced with sticker shock — I started spiraling. If prices keep climbing like this, it's going to bust my grocery budget. How am I supposed to feed four of us without breaking the bank? What if I just... stopped buying this stuff altogether?

I had a lingering memory from college of some friend talking about how much money she had saved after she went vegan. Would switching to a plant-based diet actually save money? I mean, beans are cheap. Rice is cheap. Vegetables (most of them) are cheap.

But then my brain shot back: Sure, but won't I just end up eating three times as much to stay full? And aren't those fancy oat milks and meat substitutes outrageously expensive?

Because I'm a personal finance nerd, I decided to run the numbers.

Because here's the thing: Grocery prices aren't just creeping up. They're surging. Again.

Last year, it was inflation. This year, it's inflation and supply chain issues and new tariffs driving up costs. And while some prices have stabilized, food — especially meat, dairy, and eggs — just keeps getting more expensive.

Families are feeling it. Grocery bills that were manageable a few years ago are now taking up a bigger and bigger chunk of paychecks. Some people are switching to cheaper cuts of meat, others are stretching meals with more pasta and rice, and plenty are just swiping their credit cards and hoping for the best.

So the question is real: Could you actually save money by going vegan?

Or are there smarter ways to cut your grocery bill — without giving up cheeseburgers forever? (Please, please let there be a way...)

Why Your Grocery Bill Feels Out of Control (And What's Driving It Higher)

If you've noticed your grocery bill creeping higher every month, you're not alone. Food prices have climbed nearly 31% since 2019, and while some things have leveled off, others are still breaking records. Even the government is starting to ask questions about why prices are staying high, despite improvements in supply chains.

So what's actually driving this?

Meat & Poultry: The Pricey Protein Problem

Meat lovers, brace yourselves — prices are still climbing, especially for beef. Years of extreme drought, skyrocketing feed costs, and higher interest rates made raising cattle so expensive that farmers have cut herd sizes to the lowest levels since the 1950s. Fewer cows mean higher prices, and we're seeing it at the checkout. Over the past year alone, beef prices have jumped another 5.5%, and pork isn't far behind.

Chicken, once the go-to "budget" protein, isn't immune either. With rising costs of fuel, processing, and labor, it's not as cheap as it used to be. And if you think swapping meat for eggs is a workaround? Think again.

Eggs & Dairy: From Affordable to "Are You Kidding Me?"

Egg prices have been on a rollercoaster, and not the fun kind. A devastating bird flu has wiped out millions of egg-laying hens since 2022, and everyone is feeling the impact. Over the past year, egg prices surged a jaw-dropping 53% — hands down the biggest spike in grocery costs.

Meanwhile, dairy products like milk, cheese, and butter have been creeping up thanks to higher production costs and unpredictable weather patterns affecting dairy farms. If you've noticed your grocery store milk costing more per gallon than gas (again), this is why.

Packaged Foods: Shrinking Boxes, Bigger Prices

Have you opened a box of cereal recently and wondered whether it shrunk overnight? You're not imagining things. Packaged and processed foods — cereal, snacks, frozen meals — are still climbing in price. But companies have also found a sneakier way to charge more: shrinkflation. That's when the price stays the same, but the product gets smaller.

Grocery store profits have actually grown in the past few years, despite inflation, because companies have leaned on these tactics to keep margins high. So if it feels like you're paying more for less... you probably are.

Fresh Produce: A Mixed Bag

Fruits and vegetables haven't been hit as hard as meat and dairy, but it depends on what you buy. Locally grown, in-season produce is still relatively affordable, but anything that's imported? Pricey. Crops like avocados, berries, and some fresh vegetables have seen price spikes due to weather disruptions and global supply issues.

That said, the real savings tend to come from plant-based staples — things like rice, beans, lentils, potatoes, and pasta, which are still some of the most affordable foods in the store. Prices on some fresh veggies have even dropped over the past 12 months.

The Bigger Picture: What's Keeping Prices High?

The frustrating part? Even though fuel costs have come down and supply chains have improved, grocery prices aren't dropping the way we'd expect. Some of that is due to ongoing costs, like labor and farming expenses, but a big part of it is just... business.

Grocery stores and food manufacturers saw record profits in 2023, with profit margins hitting a new high. Some companies have continued raising prices even after their costs stabilized — a move that's getting attention from lawmakers. There's growing pressure on the biggest food retailers to explain why prices aren't easing up for families at the checkout.

So with grocery costs still climbing, it makes sense that people are looking for ways to cut back. And that brings us to today's big question:

Would switching to a plant-based diet actually save you money?

Let's dig into the numbers.

Could Ditching Meat Actually Shrink Your Grocery Bill?

On paper, it seems like an easy win. Meat is expensive. Cheese is expensive. An entire bag of rice costs less than a couple of chicken breasts, and you could feed a small army with the amount of lentils you could buy for the price of a single steak.

But as with most things in life (and finance), the reality is a little more complicated.

1) The Cheap Staples That Make Veganism a Bargain

If you stick to the basics, a plant-based diet can be one of the most budget-friendly ways to eat. Some of the cheapest foods in the grocery store — rice, beans, lentils, potatoes, pasta, oats, and frozen vegetables — also happen to be vegan. A 10-pound bag of rice can cost less than a single pack of chicken breasts, and a can of black beans costs under a dollar, making it easy to build filling meals on a budget.

And then there's produce. While some fruits and vegetables can be pricey (looking at you, avocados and out-of-season berries), the basics — carrots, onions, cabbage, bananas, apples, spinach, canned tomatoes — are usually affordable, especially if you buy in bulk or frozen.

So if you're going full beans-and-rice mode? You're saving money. No contest.

2) The Vegan Pitfalls That Wreck Your Grocery Budget

But here's where things get tricky.

Not all vegan diets are cheap. If you start replacing meat and dairy with fancy plant-based alternatives — vegan cheeses, plant-based meats, oat and almond milks, prepackaged vegan meals — your grocery bill might actually go up.

Take Beyond Burgers. They're delicious, but at $6-$7 for a two-pack, they're more expensive than actual beef patties. Same goes for non-dairy cheeses, which can run double the price of regular cheese, and specialty items like vegan protein bars or organic soy yogurts.

Then there's the hunger factor. Some people find that they eat more on a plant-based diet to stay full, which can mean going through groceries faster — especially if you're buying high-cost whole foods like nuts, fresh berries, or alternative proteins like quinoa and tofu.

So if your version of veganism looks more like "Trader Joe's plant-based everything" instead of "lentils and rice", your grocery bill might not shrink at all.

3) The Takeout Trap

One more budget killer: Eating out.

If you cook at home, going plant-based can be incredibly cheap. But vegan takeout? Not so much.

Most restaurants charge a premium for plant-based meals, whether it's a vegan burger priced the same as a steak or a $16 grain bowl that somehow costs more than a chicken sandwich. Even fast food chains have caught on, often charging more for plant-based menu items than their meat-based versions.

So if your plan is to go vegan but you're ordering $14 cashew cream pasta twice a week, you're not saving anything.

Vegan or Not — Here's What Actually Lowers Your Grocery Bill

So, can you actually save money going vegan? It depends.

If you stick to whole, unprocessed plant foods — think rice, beans, veggies, pasta, and simple homemade meals — then yes, you'll absolutely cut your grocery bill. But if you're swapping meat for high-end vegan substitutes, restaurant meals, and trendy health foods, the savings disappear fast.

If your goal is to save money, going vegan can help — but only if you do it strategically.

That said, going fully plant-based isn't the only way to cut your grocery bill. In fact, with food prices where they are, making a few simple changes can have just as much impact — without requiring you to say goodbye to "burger and fry Friday." Phew!

1) Go Meat-Lite Instead of Meat-Free

If cutting out meat entirely feels extreme, consider cutting back instead. Swapping just a few meals a week for plant-based options — like a black bean chili instead of beef, or a pasta dish with lentils instead of ground turkey — can shrink your grocery bill without feeling like a sacrifice.

Another strategy? Use meat as a flavor booster, not the main event. Instead of centering every meal around a big portion of meat, try meals where a little goes a long way — like stir-fries, soups, or casseroles where you can stretch a single chicken breast across multiple servings.

2) Buy in Bulk (and Actually Use It)

If you've ever stared at a $17 bag of rice and thought, that's too expensive, you're thinking short-term. Yes, the up-front cost is higher, but when you break it down per serving, bulk staples like rice, beans, oats, and pasta are some of the cheapest foods you can buy.

The key is only buying bulk foods you'll actually eat. A 10-pound bag of pinto beans is a great deal — unless it just sits in your pantry while you keep buying canned beans anyway.

3) Plan Your Meals Like a Pro

Let's be honest — half of grocery overspending happens when we walk into the store without a plan.

Meal planning doesn't have to be rigid, but knowing what you're cooking for the week can keep you from impulse-buying expensive ingredients you don't need. It also helps you avoid the dreaded "I have nothing for dinner, let's just order takeout" trap.

Bonus points if you build your meals around what's on sale that week instead of just what sounds good in the moment.

4) Make Friends with the Freezer

Fresh produce is great — until it goes bad in your fridge before you get around to eating it.

Enter: frozen vegetables.

They're just as nutritious (sometimes more, since they're frozen at peak freshness), last way longer, and cost less than half the price of fresh. Plus, stocking up means you always have something healthy on hand, cutting down on those last-minute "we have nothing to eat" grocery runs.

You can also freeze leftovers or prep meals in batches, which helps cut down on food waste (aka, money in the trash).

5) Stop Paying for Convenience

Pre-cut fruit. Pre-chopped onions. Pre-grated cheese.

It's all convenient — but it's also expensive. You're paying extra for someone else to do what you could do in two minutes at home.

The same goes for things like single-serving snack packs or pre-made smoothie kits. Buying full-sized versions and portioning them yourself takes minimal effort and saves a surprising amount over time.

6) Ditch the Brand Loyalty

Look, we all have favorite brands. But store-brand products are often made by the same manufacturers as the name-brand ones — just with a different label.

Cereal, pasta, canned goods, dairy — switching to generic versions of these staples can save 25%-30% per item with almost no difference in quality.

7) Use Cash-Back Apps & Store Rewards

If you're not using grocery store loyalty programs, you're leaving free money on the table. Many stores offer extra discounts, coupons, and rewards points just for signing up.

And cash-back apps like Ibotta, Fetch, and Rakuten let you earn back a few bucks just for scanning your receipt — no clipping coupons required.

Slash Your Food Bill — No Vegan Diet Needed

Could switching to a fully plant-based diet cut your grocery bill? Absolutely. But it's not the only way — and it's definitely not a magic bullet.

The real key to saving money on food is being intentional about how you shop, cook, and eat. Whether that means cutting back on meat, buying in bulk, meal planning, or just switching to store-brand cereal, the best strategy is the one that actually fits your life.

Because let's be honest — if saving money requires giving up everything you love to eat? It's probably not going to last.

