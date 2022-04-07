Could El Salvador be the Next Big Opportunity for Bitcoin Investors?

El Salvador is the first country that recognized bitcoin (BTC) as a legal tender, and you can buy pretty much everything with bitcoin there. Given the fact that countries like the U.S. have a more favorable stance towards bitcoin, its future outlook seems to be a lot more promising. The question for traders is not just if bitcoin will flourish--which it will for many reasons--but if there are other unique investing opportunities, not just in bitcoin, but also in El Salvador.

Specifically, in its real estate market.

Bitcoin is a special kind of volatile beast that has no comparison to any other asset class. Institutional investors used to think of bitcoin as a modern-day Tulip Mania. Some even called it pure fraud; Warren Buffett, a well-known investor, called bitcoin a "rat poison."

However, bitcoin has since gathered more interest among retail and institutional investors. Wall Street banks such as Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan have been paying attention, no longer able to afford to stay on the sidelines as the price of bitcoin soars. Now, most major institutions in the U.S. are actively exploring ways to sell or offer exposure to bitcoin for their clients.

Bitcoin enthusiasts, particularly among retail investors, see El Salvador as an opportunity. After all, it is the first country that accepted bitcoin as a legal tender, and its President, Nayib Bukele, is always preaching about bitcoin and its use cases in the country. The country itself bought bitcoin on several recent selloffs, sending a strong signal that it is not afraid of backing bitcoin.

One opportunity that investors could consider is real estate in El Salvador. Tourism has substantially picked up in the country since its adoption of Bitcoin, Ambassador of El Salvador in Washington DC, Milena Mayorga told me at the CryptoWorldConf in Miami.

There is a case that can be made that El Salvador is following a similar path as Miami, which has become a crypto-friendly city. However, real estate prices in Miami have almost doubled in most areas since covid for two reasons: inflation, which has pushed prices higher, and Miami attracting tech and crypto-friendly companies. Having a house or apartment in Miami could easily set you back a few million dollars in a decent location, and on top of that, socializing in Miami isn't cheap. In El Salvador, real estate prices are still extremely low by comparison.

With the rise of technology-based remote working, workers aren't as tied to a specific city or country like they had been in the past.

I believe it is also likely that institutions will have special products through which investors can use their bitcoin as collateral to purchase real estate in El Salvador with much more favorable terms. Dr. Paolo Tasca, Executive Director at the University College London and Professor of Emerging Digital Technologies and Business Strategies at Centre for Blockchain Technologies, said, "in the coming years, if not months, banks could also offer special mortgages and real estate back bonds to those investors who prefer something more solid than they can touch but still has bitcoin relation to them."

In my opinion, investors are going to be highly active in El Salvador’s real estate market, and El Salvador could represent the opportunity that Miami offered back in 1970. Real estate is immensely cheap, and there are mammoth business opportunities. Early bitcoin adaptors are already pursuing opportunities, including a "Bitcoin city" (although early efforts are a little rocky). While a lot still has to happen before these utopian visions are carried out, it won't be for a lack of ambition.

