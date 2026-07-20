Could E15 Adoption Unlock Alto Ingredients' Next Growth Phase?

Alto Ingredients, Inc. ALTO could benefit from expanding year-round E15 gasoline sales, which may become an important long-term demand catalyst for its ethanol business. While the company has been improving operations and benefiting from Section 45Z production tax credits, broader E15 adoption could strengthen domestic ethanol demand and provide a larger market for low-carbon renewable fuels. In its first-quarter 2026earnings call management highlighted California’s AB 30, which provides a pathway for year-round E15 sales, and noted growing momentum for similar legislation at the federal level.



Stronger demand is becoming increasingly important for ethanol producers. While production incentives encourage higher output, Alto Ingredients believes demand growth is necessary to prevent excess supply from weighing on industry margins. Management described expanded E15 access as an important complement to 45Z incentives by helping the market absorb additional low-carbon ethanol production over time while complementing demand from export markets.



The opportunity could become even more meaningful as Alto Ingredients continues improving production efficiency and operational performance. In its first-quarterearnings call management cited industry estimates implying that nationwide year-round E15 adoption, including California, could add roughly 1 billion gallons of ethanol demand. While the pace of adoption remains dependent on policy implementation and market acceptance, broader E15 availability could represent a meaningful long-term growth catalyst for Alto Ingredients and the broader ethanol industry.

How ALTO's Ethanol Growth Story Compares With Peers

Gevo, Inc. GEVO also sees expanding ethanol demand as an important long-term industry catalyst. In its first-quarter 2026earnings call Gevo said year-round E15 adoption could increase ethanol demand while highlighting growing export demand and the emergence of new low-carbon fuel markets. Gevo believes these demand drivers could support additional ethanol consumption and strengthen the growth opportunity for its low-carbon ethanol platform.



Green Plains Inc. GPRE also views strong ethanol demand as an important long-term industry driver. In its first-quarter 2026earnings call Green Plains highlighted solid domestic and international demand, including healthy export markets, and said the structural backdrop for ethanol remains as positive as it has been in years. Green Plains believes sustained demand, combined with operational execution and its carbon strategy, supports the long-term cash-generation outlook and reinforces a constructive industry backdrop.

ALTO Stock Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Alto Ingredients have surged 374.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 20.4%.



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From a valuation standpoint, ALTO trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 0.45, lower than the industry’s average of 3.3.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alto Ingredients’ 2026 and 2027 earnings per share implies a year-over-year rise of 671.4% and 53.7%, respectively.



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Alto Ingredients currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.