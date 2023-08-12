Could Downsizing Your Home Be Your Ticket to a Secure Retirement?

It's natural to worry about money in retirement. Even if you're coming in with a decent nest egg, you never know what expenses your senior years might have in store.

You could end up with a car that gives out on you the month after you wrap up your career. Or, you could end up with costly medical bills beyond what you've budgeted for.

If you're concerned about having to pinch pennies in retirement, there are steps you can take to drum up more income, like working part time to collect a paycheck. But you may want to consider downsizing your home to shore up your retirement finances.

What could downsizing do for you?

For some retirees, the decision to downsize is a no-brainer. They no longer have children living at home, and they simply have too much space to maintain.

But the decision to downsize isn't always so simple. For one thing, there's the sentimental value of being able to stay in the home you know and love. And there's also a certain comfort level.

If you've lived in the same home for many years, you know its quirks. And you also know exactly what condition it's in. When you downsize and buy a new home, you risk taking on hidden expenses.

And then there's your community to think about. If you love where you live, downsizing might take you away from that to some degree.

But if you're not so thrilled with your nest egg and you're not getting such a large monthly benefit from Social Security, then downsizing your living space could really lead to a far more financially stable retirement. Not only might you spend less on expenses like property taxes, homeowners insurance, and maintenance, but you might manage to cash out your home equity and use it as a backup nest egg of sorts.

In fact, let's say your home is worth $600,000 and you own it outright. If the cost of selling it and buying a smaller replacement home comes to $400,000, that leaves you with an extra $200,000. That's money you can invest and dip into for surprise expenses, vacations, and really anything you want.

A tough call to make

The decision to downsize as a retiree is not an easy one, especially if you have several compelling reasons to stay in your home. But sometimes, attaining financial security in retirement requires you to make sacrifices. So you'll need to weigh the impact of moving to a new home against other factors to make the right decision.

Working part-time as a retiree might make it so that you can stay in the home you know and love. But if you really don't want to be working at this stage of life, then something will have to give.

Ultimately, walking away from a home full of memories is not an easy thing to do. But you may be able to take comfort in the new memories you'll get to build in a smaller place that serves you well throughout your retirement.

