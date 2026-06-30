Could This Dividend ETF Be Your Ticket to $500 per Month in Passive Income?

Key Points

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) employs a robust stock-selection process that emphasizes quality, yield, and dividend growth.

Its 3.3% yield makes it ideal for generating high income.

SCHD has returned 13% annually since its 2011 inception. About 9.6 percentage points of that total return is share price appreciation.

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Dividend stocks are back on a roll again in 2026. Several of the biggest dividend ETFs, including the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF, the iShares Select Dividend ETF, and the iShares Core High Dividend ETF, are already up more than 12% year to date (total return) and outpacing the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by a sizable margin.

But one of the best-performing funds is the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD). Its total gain is more than 18% thanks to its multifaceted stock selection process and timely overweights in sectors such as Energy, Industrials, and Consumer Staples. Its 3.3% yield, triple that of the S&P 500, also helps ensure that shareholders receive a consistent, above-average income stream.

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The fund's use of financial health, dividend history, dividend growth, and high-yield screeners is one of the most comprehensive in this category. Yield-only selection methodologies can create vulnerabilities in the sustainability and durability of their dividends. Not the case with the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, which ensures the stocks held in the portfolio can keep paying those big dividends over time.

Using SCHD to generate $500 per month in dividend income (or more)

The fund's current yield means investors can generate high income with a relatively small initial investment compared to some peer ETFs. A $500 monthly paycheck from dividends (or even more) is attainable for many investors.

If we do the math, a $500 monthly dividend translates to $6,000 annually. Assuming a 3.3% yield going forward (remember that yields can fluctuate over time), investors would need roughly $182,000 in initial capital to hit that target.

It's a lofty goal to be sure, but here are some of the benefits of generating passive income from your portfolio:

Dividends can be used to buy additional SCHD shares, helping your investment grow even faster.

Dividends can be used to target new opportunities or diversify your existing portfolio.

Dividends can be used to cover current expenses if you're in a cash crunch or living in retirement.

Dividend income can help offset share price losses in a declining market.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF is more than just an income-generating fund. Its focus on high-quality companies offers ample capital appreciation potential alongside dividends. Since its 2011 inception, the fund has delivered an average annual return of 13% (if dividends are reinvested). The fund itself can be used to grow your dividends over time!

This fund is one of the best combinations of quality, yield, and growth you'll find in the marketplace.

Should you buy stock in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, consider this:

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David Dierking has positions in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.