Could Credit Card Rewards Die—Just Like Debit Card Rewards Did?

Your credit card rewards—from cash back to miles—could be in peril. But only if Congress takes up legislation that would change how credit card companies collect fees from merchants.

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators and House members has proposed the Credit Card Competition Act, first introduced in 2022 and revived earlier this year. The act has had little traction, but now Sens. Richard Durbin (D-Ill.) and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) have attached the potentially industry-shaking proposal to Congress’ big annual defense authorization bill.

Here’s the issue: Credit card issuers earn billions in fees annually when you buy goods or services. These fees—typically 2% to 3% of the cost of your purchase—are paid for by the merchants themselves.

Though these fees may be passed on to you in the form of higher prices, the merchants agree to pay them to allow you to use your cards at their businesses. The fees, the bill’s authors argue, are primarily collected by two separate processing networks, Mastercard and Visa.

These fees are largely transparent, but Durbin’s office calls it a “duopoly [that] controls over 80% of the U.S. credit card network market—more than 576 million credit cards …. ”

“Bringing real competition to credit card networks will help reduce swipe fees and hold down costs for Main Street merchants and their customers,” Durbin said in a news release.

What the Credit Card Competition Act Would Change

The amendment would require the country’s largest credit card issuers to enable at least two credit card processing networks to be used on their credit cards—and insist that one of those networks must be someone other than Mastercard or Visa. As introduced, the legislation would not impact cards issued by American Express or Discover.

The theory is this legislation would drive down processing prices—and that savings could be passed along to consumers. The measure enjoys the support of a number of retailer groups, including the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) and the National Grocers Association (NGA).

Banking industry groups, however, say the measure will impact consumers who rely on credit cards to earn points, miles and cash-back rewards.

“Credit card routing mandates would effectively eliminate credit card rewards as we know it,” the Electronic Payments Coalition said on its website in opposition to the amendment. The group, representing credit unions, community banks and payment card networks, is promoting a lobbying campaign called “Hands Off My Rewards.”

Debit Card Law Shows How This May Impact Cardholders

Driving down consumer fees was at the heart of another measure Durbin helped champion, an amendment to the Dodd-Frank Act, a Wall Street reform law approved in the wake of the 2007–08 banking crisis. The so-called Durbin amendment restricted the fees banks could charge on debit card transactions.

The amendment largely achieved what it sought—lower fees. After the law’s enactment, merchants paid less on debit card transactions and bank revenues decreased by $6.5 billion annually, according to a Penn Carey Law study at the University of Pennsylvania.

Consumers by and large, however, didn’t benefit. The study noted “little evidence of across-the-board consumer savings. Our analysis suggests that consumers are not helped by this interchange regulation.”

Further, the study found “anecdotal evidence” the reduced fees effectively prompted issuers to end debit card rewards programs. Some critics suggest the changes also reduced investment in anti-fraud and security efforts on behalf of the card companies. The fees were designed to support those efforts, as well.

“We’ve seen this movie before: the original Durbin Amendment eliminated debit card rewards, raised banking fees, and increased fraud costs all without lowering costs for consumers,” said Rob Nichols, president and CEO of the American Bankers Association, in a statement.

Do credit card rewards programs face the same fate if this amendment wins congressional signoff? That’s not clear. But the money to pay for lucrative credit card rewards you receive at the pump, when booking a flight or dining out has to come from somewhere.

What Happens Next?

This amendment is one of more than 800 added to the Senate version of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024. In practice, few amendments are included in the final version of bills sent to the House or Senate floor for a vote. Those that survive also must be approved by the other congressional chamber then signed into law by the president.

The House has already approved a competing defense bill that doesn’t include the credit card fee changes.

The introduction of the amendment has prompted a fairly robust response from interest groups on both sides of the issue, including the NACS, the convenience store lobby group. It has urged “every member of our industry to immediately contact their senators and demand they vote for the bill,” noting its members have faced an 82% increase in swipe fees since 2020.

The NACS said a vote could come as early as July 26. If you have a position on this legislation, you can contact your lawmaker.

Bottom Line

Credit cards have become a ubiquitous part of our daily lives, simplifying transactions while providing protections and even lucrative rewards for consumers who are able to pay off their balance monthly. Credit card rewards can come in the form of cash back, travel, airline miles or hotel points.

Credit cards are not only convenient forms of payment, they can help us build credit and earn valuable rewards. For those who use their credit card frequently and want extra perks for their purchases, rewards credit cards are an excellent option. When used responsibly, they can represent thousands of dollars in benefits and can fit almost any spending style.

This legislation, while potentially offering consumer relief, could put those rewards at risk.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.