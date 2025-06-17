Could CBDCs Crush Altcoin Returns? Investors Beware.

Picture a four-lane highway suddenly upgraded with a government-built bullet train. Commuters who once tolerated toll roads and traffic will board the shiny new line the moment it starts running. The same dynamic may be coming for crypto. Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) are edging closer to launch in the world's largest economies, promising 24/7, fee-free settlement backed by the state.

If that rail goes live, why would ordinary people keep routing payments through privately issued cryptocurrencies that charge gas fees and carry protocol risk? That question should be front of mind for anyone holding payment-focused altcoins today. Let's investigate this issue in closer detail.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

CBDCs aim straight at payment-focused altcoins

Early evidence already hints at the risk of total replacement of many altcoins by CBDCs.

As an example, consider that the Bahamas rolled out its Sand Dollar, the world's first nationwide retail CBDC, in late 2020. Why might that be a problem for altcoins?

In short, because the Sand Dollar offers near-instant transfers with no foreign exchange spread, while merchants avoid interchange fees entirely. Programmability matters too, as regulators can flag suspicious transfers, which is a feature that is now appearing in U.K. digital-pound proofs of concept. And though the European Central Bank (ECB) insists its coming digital euro "would not be programmable money," it still plans automated rules for tax refunds and social payments if users opt in.

The U.S. is inching forward in evaluating the impacts of CBDCs as well, despite an executive order earlier this year banning their implementation.

A bipartisan congressional brief concluded in April that CBDCs are more likely to compete directly with cryptocurrencies used for payments than with speculative, novel, or other decentralized finance (DeFi) assets, laying the intellectual groundwork for a retail digital dollar pilot.

If central banks can deliver near-free transfers with compliance baked in, the core selling proposition of many payment-rail altcoins, which is to say cheaper, faster movement of value, would evaporate. Tokens such as XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) derive a large share of their thesis from cross-border settlement efficiency. Should CBDCs interoperate across borders, a feature that's in active testing in numerous examples, that advantage shrinks further.

Where can altcoin investors still find shelter?

Not every crypto project lives or dies on raw payments.

Ethereum underpins thousands of decentralized finance contracts that price risk, provide leverage, and tokenize real-world assets. Solana is courting developers building on-chain games and high-throughput AI data feeds. Such ecosystems offer utility that CBDCs will not replicate soon.

Before buying or holding any altcoin while CBDCs loom, investors should trace the real demand, keeping in mind that if volume spikes coincide with airdrops or liquidity mining, usage could disappear once state-owned digital cash is live. Investors should also model fee compression, as programmable CBDCs will cost users nearly zero, raising the question of whether an altcoin can drop its fees without gutting validator incentives.

Assuming CBDCs gain mainstream traction by the late-2020s, tokens that fail those tests face shrinking addressable markets. The ECB aims for a political deal on the digital euro by early 2026, then a two- to three-year rollout. Others are likely to follow.

That does not guarantee crashes in altcoins; meme coins thrived in 2024 despite lacking utility altogether, capturing a large amount of crypto narrative attention. Still, betting on speculative enthusiasm to outpace structural competition from sovereign money is not a viable strategy. And the threat to altcoins, particularly those without real capital backing, is undeniable.

Therefore, tilt your preference to invest toward scarce on-chain capabilities that CBDCs cannot easily match. For example, while XRP's use as a medium of exchange may be threatened by CBDCs, its use as a platform for on-chain financial infrastructure catered to institutional investors is not, as its positioning is unique within the sector on that front.

Other cryptocurrency sectors and capabilities like decentralized compute, verifiable storage, permissionless derivatives, or culture-driven digital collectibles will probably survive. Keep your position sizes in pure-payment tokens modest, and demand compelling value propositions before investing.

Should you invest $1,000 in XRP right now?

Before you buy stock in XRP, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and XRP wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $660,821!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $886,880!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 791% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 174% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 9, 2025

Alex Carchidi has positions in Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum, Solana, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.