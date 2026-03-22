Could Buying XRP Today Set You Up for Life?

Key Points

The launch of XRP ETFs and positive crypto news have boosted XRP's value over the past few years.

But investors are increasingly skeptical of risky bets.

10 stocks we like better than XRP ›

Some cryptocurrencies experienced significant growth in recent years, and the Ripple token XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) has been a standout success. The crypto is up 320% over the past three years and has increased 177x over the past decade.

But investors looking for big gains from XRP's future price may want to temper their expectations, given the current economic situation and the fact that some of the previous reasons XRP gained momentum are already in the rearview mirror.

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Past XRP gains came from big news

Cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have been a significant boon to crypto values over the past few years, making it easier for investors to buy and sell digital tokens. Bitcoin ETFs paved the way a few years ago, and several financial institutions launched XRP ETFs starting last year.

The anticipation of these ETFs helped push XRP's value higher, even before the ETFs launched, but now that the funds are here, some of the momentum around their approval has run its course.

Institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies typically helps a coin's value increase as investors anticipate more people being able to easily buy and sell the crypto. But now that there are a handful of XRP ETFs available, they're no longer a catalyst for the crypto to move higher.

It's also worth noting that XRP's value has seen a few boosts over the past couple of years, following Ripple Labs' settlement of a long-running lawsuit with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and payment of a $50 million fine. The SEC softened its approach toward cryptocurrencies in general recently, setting up the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and ending some lawsuits with other cryptocurrency companies. This all contributed to XRP's rising price, but doesn't have much of an effect on its value now.

Investors' risk appetite is waning

You've probably noticed that crypto values have been on the decline over the past year, and XRP is no exception -- the digital asset has fallen 32% over the past 12 months.

The decline doesn't specifically have anything to do with XRP, but rather that many investors are staying away from riskier investments right now. The sentiment has touched many areas of the market, with some software stocks that investors think will be disrupted by AI falling significantly, and most cryptocurrency values dropping as well.

Several things are driving riskier investments lower, including increasing fears about private credit markets, the war in Iran, new tariff threats from President Trump, and rising layoffs by major companies due to artificial intelligence.

In short, many investors aren't optimistic about some areas of the market and economy right now. As a result, investors are also staying away from XRP.

Holding on to the cryptocurrency may not be a bad idea if you have the patience to see if it will eventually rebound. But expecting XRP to set you up for life and deliver similar gains from the past probably isn't realistic.

Should you buy stock in XRP right now?

Before you buy stock in XRP, consider this:

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Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.