Could Buying NuScale Power Stock Right Now Set You Up for Life? (Hint: Yes)

Key Points

NuScale Power is a leading developer of small modular reactors (SMRs).

This nuclear technology could play a key role in scaling AI infrastructure.

The growth potential is sizable, but so are the risks in this still-new area.

10 stocks we like better than NuScale Power ›

NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) isn't my top growth stock for 2026. But the maker of small nuclear reactors (SMRs) certainly has the potential to deliver big gains this year. That's especially true following the recent correction, which allows new investors to invest at a 40% discount to January's highs.

With a market capitalization of just $4 billion, NuScale Power is exactly the type of stock that can deliver truly massive gains. But shares are not without risk. There are two important factors to understand before jumping in.

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1. AI will drive adoption of nuclear technology

The U.S. is the largest producer of nuclear power in the world. Nuclear energy contributes roughly 20% of the nation's electricity needs. But the building of new nuclear facilities flatlined for decades due to high costs, long construction times, safety fears, and falling natural gas prices. This flatlining, however, could soon be a thing of the past. That's in part due to artificial intelligence (AI).

AI technologies rely on data centers to deliver the massive amounts of compute and processing power needed to train and deploy the complex models that these technologies need to function. One of the biggest challenges, however, is that data centers require a huge amount of electricity to operate.

By tapping into traditional grids, data centers have overwhelmed many regions with electricity demand, often resulting in rising prices for consumers. Limited excess electricity capacity and growing consumer pushback threatens the massive buildout of data centers necessary to power the rapidly growing needs of the AI sector. This has forced AI and data center companies to look for alternatives.

One of the biggest potential new sources of electricity is nuclear energy. But not just the large, utility-scale facilities of the past. Small modular reactors, or SMRs, are also receiving newfound attention. This is the type of nuclear technology NuScale Power specializes in.

In 2023, NuScale Power received the first approval in U.S. history from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for its SMR design. According to a new report from Bank of America, nuclear energy -- including SMR technology -- could become a $10 trillion opportunity globally. Looking at NuScale Power's relatively paltry $4 billion valuation, it doesn't take much math to realize the company's opportunity. But there are a few risks to be mindful of as well.

2. NuScale Power isn't alone in developing SMR systems

NuScale Power was the first to receive regulatory approval for its SMR designs. In theory, its designs can be manufactured and delivered faster and at a lower initial cost than conventional nuclear plants. SMR technology can, therefore, potentially be a more efficient solution to the growing power needs of the AI sector, with more bespoke deployments with an easier ability to scale over time.

But NuScale Power isn't alone. Diversified industrial conglomerates with deeper pockets are also investing heavily in competing designs and approaches. Other pure-play SMR stocks like Oklo, meanwhile, are taking a more direct approach at designs that can meet the specific needs of the AI sector.

Put simply, there's still a long way to go until we figure out which SMR stocks will win long term. The opportunity is huge, but the technology remains unproven at scale. In combination, these factors make NuScale Power a clear pick for aggressive growth investors looking to make a fortune. But the risks involved may be equally as high as the reward potential.

Should you buy stock in NuScale Power right now?

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Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NuScale Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.