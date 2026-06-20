Could Buying Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Today Set You Up for Life?

Key Points

Nano Nuclear Energy is aiming to become a vertically integrated microreactor developer.

The company has three major reactor designs.

AI data center power needs could be a major source of future growth, but risks remain.

10 stocks we like better than Nano Nuclear Energy ›

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ: NNE) is having a big moment.

Shares of the nuclear energy stock, while up about 2% on the year, have charged about 15% higher over the last month. A large part of that momentum came from a very bullish $45 price target from an analyst at Roth Capital -- a price that implied a gain of about 87% from its then-current $24.

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A stock that has that kind of expected upside can generate a lot of enthusiasm in a short amount of time. But for prudent investors with long-term intentions, it pays to examine the company underneath the aggressive projections.

The small reactor company that everyone is talking about

As the name suggests, Nano Nuclear Energy is an advanced nuclear company aiming to bring microreactors to the market.

Founded in the early 2020s, Nano's ambitions, however, extend beyond designing and building reactors: It wants to participate in the nuclear supply chain, from fuel fabrication to fuel transportation to deploying reactors. That vertical integration could, one day, dig a deep moat: Customers might prefer a company that will not only build a reactor, but also supply the fuel to go with it.

Nano has several microreactor designs, each named after a god or titan of antiquity. There's Kronos MMR, a small stationary reactor; Zeus, a portable microreactor designed to fit in a shipping container; and Loki MMR, which Nano has discussed as being potentially deployable for space.

Of these three, Kronos is the furthest along in terms of research and development. Indeed, this gas-cooled reactor cleared an important regulatory hurdle when the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) formally accepted its construction permit application in April. Construction of a prototype of Kronos, which is slated for the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, could begin in mid to late 2027.

Could buying Nano at sub-$30 set you up for life?

The story of Nano stock right now, like other advanced nuclear energy companies, is inseparable from artificial intelligence (AI). The most bullish speculators are envisioning a future in which nuclear power can be a source of clean, round-the-clock electricity to data centers, which can't afford the risks of downtime, power outages, or grid failures.

It's a powerful narrative, but it's a story that hasn't materialized outside the imagination. Several nuclear stocks, including Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) and NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR), have also seen brief periods of explosive growth with that same story billowing their sails. None of these three small reactor developers was beating S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) in the first half of 2026, and only one (NuScale) has an NRC-approved reactor design.

The only way Nano can begin succeeding is by bringing a safe, certified microreactor to the market. In that regard, the company has taken big steps, but it could be a few years away from powering up its first reactor. If it does succeed, a sizable investment in Nano today could reinforce a portfolio of winning stocks, setting you up for a good future. That's a big "if," however, and the risks of Nano failing are just as likely right now as its successes.

Should you buy stock in Nano Nuclear Energy right now?

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Steven Porrello has positions in Nano Nuclear Energy, NuScale Power, and Oklo. The Motley Fool recommends NuScale Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.