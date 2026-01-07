Could Buying Kimberly-Clark Stock Today Set You Up For Life?

Key Points

Historically, Kimberly-Clark has focused on producing paper products, such as towels and diapers.

That business has enabled the company to offer investors a steadily growing dividend.

The pending acquisition of Kenvue will materially change Kimberly-Clark's product portfolio.

10 stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark ›

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ: KMB) is a Dividend King, with over five decades of annual payout increases backing the stock's attractive 5% yield. Income investors interested in this consumer staples giant, however, have to consider not just what the company does well today. That's because a pending acquisition is likely to have a significant effect on its future. Let's dive in.

What does Kimberly-Clark do?

Kimberly-Clark is focused on products that use wood pulp in some manner. Its portfolio includes toilet paper, tissues, feminine hygiene products, diapers, and adult incontinence products. You likely know of, if not use, some of the company's key brands, like Scott, Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, and Depends.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The company is a leader in the consumer staples sector, with a global reach. It can stand toe-to-toe with any competitor in terms of its production, distribution, marketing, and innovation capabilities. The 53-year streak of annual dividend increases is clear evidence of its ability to hold its own in a highly competitive sector.

However, Kimberly-Clark isn't the fastest-growing business around. Its stock usually trades at a discount to faster-growing peers like Procter & Gamble. Today, for example, Procter & Gamble's dividend yield is 3%, while Kimberly-Clark's is nearly 5%, and its price-to-earnings ratio is 17 compared to nearly 21 for Procter & Gamble.

To add to the headwinds, Kimberly-Clark is also facing significant challenges in key product categories, including declining birth rates in the diaper market. It also lacks some of the diversification of Procter & Gamble, which has exposure to categories such as soap, deodorant, and toothpaste.

Management and the board of directors have been looking for ways to boost growth for years. The opportunity may have arrived in the form of Kenvue (NYSE: KVUE).

An opportunity and a risk

Kenvue was the consumer products division that was spun off from Johnson & Johnson. This allowed the latter to focus on its higher-growth medical device and pharmaceutical divisions.

Kenvue owns some iconic brands, including Band-Aids, Listerine, and Tylenol, among many others. Unfortunately, the newly independent company has gotten off to a rough start, with revenue and earnings trending weakly. The stock price has been weak, too, leading Kimberly-Clark to step in to acquire Kenvue.

This is a big acquisition in more ways than one. The price tag is $48.7 billion. Given that the company's debt-to-equity ratio is 5.4 compared to Procter & Gamble's 0.7, taking on additional debt with a big acquisition is a bit risky. Kimberly-Clark covers its interest expenses 10 times over, while Procter & Gamble's interest coverage is 22. Investors need to pay extra close attention to leverage at Kimberly-Clark.

At the same time, however, the acquisition of Kenvue will dramatically change the company's business. Before, it competed directly with Procter & Gamble in paper products. Now, it will also compete in consumer products. This move will raise the bar for the company in a big way, as it moves from sixth place in the industry to the No. 2 spot directly behind Procter & Gamble.

If it can get Kenvue's growth back on track, the acquisition could provide dividend investors with an attractive yield and faster growth. Essentially, this Dividend King could set you up for a lifetime of reliable income and strong capital gains, if investors afford it a valuation more in line with that of Procter & Gamble.

Execution will be the key to success

The opportunity presented by Kimberly-Clark's pending acquisition of Kenvue is attractive. However, given the company's high leverage and the risk that the integration process may not go well, it is probably most suitable for more-aggressive investors. Execution will be the most important factor, and it may take several years before we know if the acquisition was a success or a failure.

Should you buy stock in Kimberly-Clark right now?

Before you buy stock in Kimberly-Clark, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Kimberly-Clark wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $488,653!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,148,034!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 971% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 7, 2026.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has positions in Procter & Gamble. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Kenvue. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.