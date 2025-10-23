Could Buying Ford Stock Today Set You Up for Life?

Key Points

Ford's Pro division is doing well, and the company has a strong position with hybrid vehicles.

The overall auto industry doesn't support robust revenue growth and high profit margins.

The stock is cheap, but Ford's track record speaks for itself.

10 stocks we like better than Ford Motor Company ›

Ford (NYSE: F) shares have done very well this year, climbing 20% (as of Oct. 17). This gain surpasses the S&P 500's YTD return. The solid performance has happened even though the company has dealt with some big issues in 2025. For instance, Ford is handling the negative effects of tariffs, and it just can't seem to get past all the recalls.

Nonetheless, Ford is an American icon. Could buying this auto stock today set you up for life?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Ford is showing promise in certain areas

Ford stock's upward trend likely comes from the fact that the market is still optimistic in the face of the challenges mentioned. There are some positive factors.

Ford's Pro division is doing well. In the second quarter of 2025, revenue rose by 11% year over year. Profits are solid, with an operating margin of 12.3%, much better than the business overall.

Ford Pro adds a high-margin and recurring revenue stream for the company. Besides selling commercial vehicles, the division also offers software and services.

Investors might be skeptical of the growth potential in the electric vehicle (EV) market. Affordability has been a problem, pressuring demand. So, Ford is investing $5 billion to bolster manufacturing capabilities and introduce a cheaper pickup truck.

The industry is still shifting, and it's looking like there will be more EVs on the road years down the line. For what it's worth, Ford is better positioned for the transition thanks to its popular hybrid lineup that can provide a hedge based on what consumers want.

Don't forget that the business is still a dominant force when it comes to gas-powered pickup trucks. The F-Series lineup is on pace to be America's best-selling truck for 49 straight years.

Investors will find no shortage of reasons to be critical of the business

Investors can generate robust returns by buying and holding shares in outstanding businesses. The first step in doing this is to identify which companies fit the description. Despite the previously mentioned positive traits, there are very compelling reasons that point to Ford being a subpar business.

It might not necessarily be Ford's fault. However, the car manufacturing industry is not attractive from an investment perspective. One important reason is the lack of outsized growth potential. Between 2014 and 2024, Ford's automotive revenue increased by just 27%. Even with changes coming from the rise of EVs, the number of passenger vehicles sold globally doesn't grow by much over the long term.

Ford's disappointing profitability is also discouraging for investors. In the past decade, the operating margin has averaged just 1.8%. The company hasn't shown the ability to benefit from economies of scale and achieve a cost advantage. This might also indicate that Ford doesn't have an economic moat that supports its competitive position.

Those low profits add risk because Ford's demand can be cyclical. If the economy takes a turn for the worse, households will delay new car purchases. As a result, Ford could start posting net losses temporarily.

Can Ford stock generate huge long-term returns?

Ford has a disappointing track record that might indicate how it will do going forward. In the past decade, shares have produced a total return of 35%. This doesn't give investors a reason to be confident.

The stock might be compelling because it trades at a cheap forward price-to-earnings ratio of 9. Should the business start to report improving financial performance, maybe the multiple could rerate higher. Investors might also like the high dividend yield of 5.03%.

I believe the negative factors far outweigh any positive attributes here. Ford is not a stock that will set you up for life.

Should you invest $1,000 in Ford Motor Company right now?

Before you buy stock in Ford Motor Company, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ford Motor Company wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $669,449!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,110,486!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,076% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.