Could Buying Enbridge Stock Today Set You Up for Life in Safe Dividend Income?

Key Points

Enbridge has raised its dividend for decades already and maintains a manageable payout ratio.

The company's pipeline and utility businesses are rock-solid and dependable.

Enbridge's role in exporting oil and gas from Canada's oil sands is likely to continue driving that dividend higher.

10 stocks we like better than Enbridge ›

Investing for dividend income is often a test of patience. It can take years for a portfolio of dividend stocks to compound into the avalanche of income that can pay your bills, a dream for many people.

Therefore, investors should typically select dividend stocks based on their long-term prospects. Be warned: Building that dividend income isn't about chasing the highest yields. Those stocks are often yield traps, troubled companies that wind up doing more harm than good to your portfolio.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) stands out in the energy space. The Canadian company is a leader in North America's energy picture, and the stock offers a juicy 5.6% dividend yield.

Can buying the stock today pay dividends for a lifetime? Here is what you need to know.

Can investors trust Enbridge's high dividend yield?

Right off the bat, investors can see that Enbridge's dividend is no fluke. The company has paid and raised its dividend for 28 consecutive years. Financially speaking, management maintains a dividend payout ratio of about 60% to 70% of the company's distributable cash flow at any given time. That helps protect the dividend in case the business hits a rough patch.

That doesn't happen very often. Enbridge is a very consistent company because its two primary businesses, oil and gas pipelines and gas utilities, are highly regulated and make money based on consumption volumes. When was the last time society simply stopped using energy? It doesn't happen.

Enbridge invests in its infrastructure and negotiates price increases with customers and regulators. Management will also make the occasional acquisition. But overall, Enbridge has shown itself to be a slow and steady grower for years. That not only supports the dividend, but also bumps it higher over time.

The stock can continue to deliver the goods

Enbridge's headquarters are in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. It sits among the region's resource-rich oil sands, and its pipelines are key to transporting those resources to export hubs throughout the continent. That business should continue to thrive, as experts anticipate global energy consumption increasing by 8% annually through 2040.

The company also has a growing portfolio of renewable energy projects, so Enbridge isn't a pure play on fossil fuels. Its diversified nature should cement the company as a key cog in the energy landscape for the foreseeable future. The data center boom to support artificial intelligence could also drive energy demand well into the future.

So, to answer the question, yes. Despite its high dividend yield, Enbridge is a high-quality dividend stock that offers investors significant dividend income from day one, with the added growth potential of steady low- to mid-single-digit growth that could turn into an avalanche of passive income for those who hold the stock long enough.

Should you buy stock in Enbridge right now?

Before you buy stock in Enbridge, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Enbridge wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $461,527!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,155,666!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 950% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 28, 2026.

Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.