Could Buying Disney Stock Today Set You Up for Life?

Key Points

Disney’s transition away from its legacy cable networks adds an element of uncertainty that the market has to digest.

The company’s various streaming platforms and experiences division are powered by an unmatched collection of intellectual property.

Even though this consumer stock is worth a closer look today, investors should realize that it's best to temper expectations.

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Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) shares, which trade 48% off their peak from March 2021 (as of April 22), haven't performed well. The company is navigating a changing media landscape, as it looks to reduce its dependence on traditional cable TV, an industry in secular decline.

Still, investors will find it easy to be optimistic. Could buying this entertainment stock today set you up for life?

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The House of Mouse is an advantaged business in the markets it serves

Long-term investors, those willing to buy and hold businesses for at least five years, are in the right place. Disney fits the bill for being a high-quality company. It possesses a strong position in the various markets it serves.

Disney+ has 131.6 million subscribers (as of Sept. 27, 2025). Hulu (excluding Live TV) has 59.7 million. This business also launched its ESPN flagship direct-to-consumer platform in August last year. These three services easily make Disney a leading player in the streaming industry. And compared to rivals that are reliant on a single platform, Disney has the ability to bundle its different services to drive higher sign-ups and retention.

Additionally, the experiences segment dominates in the physical world. According to a September 2023 press release, "Disney has seven of the top ten most attended theme parks in the world." And the company will go from having eight cruise ships currently to 13 powering its fleet around the world.

To fully appreciate Disney's impressive position in its end markets, consider what it would take to create a competitor from scratch. On the entertainment and sports fronts, you'd need to invest in the technological infrastructure, while acquiring content.

And when it comes to experiences, the barriers to entry are massive. Imagine trying to fund, design, construct, market, and operate a single theme park or cruise ship. Failure is likely guaranteed.

If you're somehow able to overcome these immense obstacles, though, a congratulations is in order. But there will be another challenge waiting for you. It would be impossible to fill the streaming platforms with a full content slate and build attractions at the parks and on the cruises without intellectual property. When it comes to this invaluable intangible asset, no one comes close to Disney.

Investors aren't looking at a home-run opportunity

In addition to Disney's notable position atop the entertainment sector, its valuation is compelling. At a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7, the stock looks like a good buying opportunity right now.

But investors must realize that they aren't dealing with a potential home-run situation here.

For a stock to set you up for life, I suspect it would need to generate a 50-fold gain, at a minimum, over the next 30 years. Since it isn't an early stage growth stock, Disney simply doesn't fall into this bucket of high-octane opportunities. And quite frankly, there aren't many businesses that qualify.

Should you buy stock in Walt Disney right now?

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.