Could Buying Bitcoin Today Still Set You Up for Life?

Key Points

Bitcoin’s longevity, scarcity, and integration with traditional finance are key reasons investors should consider owning it.

It’s easy to believe that Bitcoin’s market cap will slowly gain ground on gold’s total value.

While the prominent digital asset has tremendous long-term upside, investors should still focus on building a diversified portfolio.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

Over the past six weeks, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has returned to its winning ways. The top cryptocurrency's price has climbed 22% since the start of April (as of May 15). But it's still down double digits in 2026. And it trades 35% below its record from last October.

Despite the volatile swings, this digital asset's historical track record is impressive, as it has skyrocketed 17,340% in the last decade. If you're looking to buy Bitcoin today, though, could it still set you up for life?

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Long-term investors should consider allocating to the leading cryptocurrency

In its nearly two-decade life, Bitcoin has shown that it isn't going anywhere. It has stood the test of time, bouncing back from lows to reach new highs. This is one reason investors should consider owning it.

The cryptocurrency's scarcity is another reason. Bitcoin has a hard supply cap of 21 million units, enforced by a predetermined inflationary schedule. In the face of mounting sovereign debt and expanding money supply, Bitcoin's fixed supply shines.

With a market cap of $1.6 trillion, Bitcoin can no longer be ignored by the traditional financial system. Whether you're talking about exchange-traded funds, unique investment instruments, payments solutions, or a compelling treasury asset, Bitcoin is slowly becoming mainstream.

And since the Iran war started on Feb. 28, Bitcoin has soared 23%. This showcases its strong performance during heightened geopolitical turmoil, indicating the cryptocurrency is doing its job as a safe haven asset. At the same time, the S&P 500 index has risen 8%, while gold is down 12%.

Bitcoin has big upside, but set the right expectations

Over the next decade and beyond, Bitcoin has what it takes to be a huge winner in investors' portfolios. While past performance isn't likely to repeat, it wouldn't be surprising to see a tenfold gain between now and 2036.

Today, Bitcoin's market cap represents just 5% of gold's $31.6 trillion value. In 10 years, it could reach a meaningfully higher share because the digital asset is scarcer while also being divisible and portable. And Bitcoin can be used in transactional settings.

Even after the next 10 years, there remains continued upside, so it's a good idea to think about buying Bitcoin now, especially because it's well off its peak.

However, investors shouldn't bet the farm on a single asset setting them up for life, no matter how promising it looks. The smartest market participants are those who focus on building a diversified portfolio of high-quality assets, one that can include Bitcoin.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

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*Stock Advisor returns as of May 19, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.