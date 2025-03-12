Unhappy days are here again for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) owners. The cryptocurrency's price has plunged roughly 24% after hitting an all-time high earlier this year.

However, challenging times can also present huge opportunities for forward-thinking investors. Could buying Bitcoin right now set you up for life?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

History is on your side

Make no mistake about it: History is on your side if you want to make money investing in Bitcoin. An initial purchase of $1,000 of the cryptocurrency five years ago would be worth over $10,000 today. If you bought $1,000 of Bitcoin 10 years ago, you'd have a whopping $273,000 or so now.

Past performance is also highly promising for anyone who bought Bitcoin on significant pullbacks. By the way, the current sell-off is much less scary when you look at the cryptocurrency's historical swings.

As the chart above shows, Bitcoin has fallen by roughly the same amount or more as the current pullback around a dozen times over the last 10 years. In some cases, the decline was much steeper than what we've seen recently. Every time, though, Bitcoin eventually roared back.

Granted, history doesn't always repeat itself. But, as someone once said (although probably not Mark Twain as is often cited), it does often rhyme. I suspect that will be true with Bitcoin's latest drop.

Positive omens

Several positive omens should increase investors' confidence in Bitcoin over the long run. Arguably the biggest of these is the Trump administration's decision to establish a national Bitcoin strategic reserve.

It's important to understand what this move means and what it doesn't mean, though. No, the U.S. government isn't going to begin buying Bitcoin in massive quantities. However, Uncle Sam will hold onto the Bitcoin seized as part of criminal and civil asset forfeitures.

Why is this a positive development for Bitcoin's future? Perhaps most critically, it further legitimizes Bitcoin. A national reserve could also lead to reduced price volatility since the federal government won't sell any of its Bitcoin holdings. This added stability just might spur more investors to buy Bitcoin and more businesses to use the cryptocurrency.

The White House's overall pro-cryptocurrency approach could boost Bitcoin over time as well. President Trump has directed several cabinet members and other government leaders to identify ways "to support the responsible growth and use of digital assets, blockchain technology, and related technologies across all sectors of the economy." An improved regulatory framework for digital assets would likely benefit Bitcoin.

Set for life?

Do a history of strong returns and crypto-friendly government policies automatically mean buying Bitcoin right now can set you up for life? Unfortunately, no.

Like any cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is only worth as much as investors believe it's worth. There's no guarantee that the consensus view of its value will be higher in the future than it is currently.

Even if we assume that Bitcoin will bounce back after the latest sell-off as it eventually has after every sharp decline in the past, buying today might not set you up for life. To accomplish this objective would require a staggering gain. Maybe Bitcoin will deliver such a strong performance, but maybe it won't.

The widespread adoption of Bitcoin and growing government support for the cryptocurrency in the U.S. and elsewhere makes it a safer bet than it's been in the past. However, this increased safety could be associated with lower returns. After all, the potential for greater rewards typically is linked hand-in-hand with greater risk. Reduced risk often translates to reduced prospects of returns.

Still, Bitcoin could be a good investment over the long run as part of a well-diversified portfolio. Even if buying it now doesn't set you up for life by itself, doing so could help you achieve the goal.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $277,401 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $43,128 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $467,393!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Continue »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 10, 2025

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.