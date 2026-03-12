Could Bitcoin Flip and Silver Someday?

Key Points

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and silver have been sitting on opposite ends of the performance spectrum. Silver had has a spectacular run, with its price surging past $90 per ounce in 2026 and rising 26% year-to-date, lifting the total market cap of the world's silver to roughly $5 trillion. Meanwhile, Bitcoin has pulled back 21% since the start of 2026, and it's trading near $71,000 (as of March 10), with a market cap of about $1.4 trillion.

Such wild outperformance is very rare for silver, and fairly common for Bitcoin. So could the coin flip the precious metal and overtake its value?

How a flip could occur

For Bitcoin to flip silver today, it would need to more than triple, landing at a price os about $248,000 per coin. That's not an absurd amount to gain during 10 or 20 years for a scarce coin with supply that gets its new issuance from mining permanently reduced by halvings every four years, cutting the reward for creating new Bitcoin in half.

And unlike silver, Bitcoin's total supply cap is written into its protocol, and only 21 million coins can ever be mined. While it isn't a big concern today, in the distant future it's possible that new silver deposits will be discovered in outer space such that the prices of the metal will be driven down, but no such problem can ever occur for Bitcoin.

Silver's rate of new supply production responds to price, eventually. As prices rise, previously uneconomical deposits become worth developing. Higher silver prices also accelerate substitution with other stores of value, or with other industrial materials, complicating the picture somewhat. Therefore, there's something of a self-correcting feedback loop wherein higher prices stimulate more mining and refining activity, eventually bringing prices back down once output reaches an equilibrium with demand.

Bitcoin has no method by which its supply can be produced faster. Thus, Bitcoin's supply policies make for a better value-gaining engine than silver has, at least over the very long term. And that might eventually lead to its value flipping silver's.

Why silver's lead may be stickier than it looks

Now to play devil's advocate for a minute.

Unlike Bitcoin, silver has been used as money for many hundreds of years. That legacy is something that sovereign countries, central banks, and institutional allocators like to see when they're considering whether to buy an asset.

Plus, pretty much anyone can figure out how to stash physical silver in their home for many decades without any specialized technology or knowledge, though it can be cumbersome to transfer between buyers and sellers.

To access the value, all that's necessary is for a person to own the metal and decide to try to sell it. On the other hand, while Bitcoin is easy to transfer, holding Bitcoin directly poses a few custody challenges. It's a lot easier to lose track of a hardware wallet that hold Bitcoin or the password to such a wallet than it is to lose track of a bar of metal. Furthermore, people who encounter such hardware in the future will probably struggle to even understand that there's value trapped inside even before they have a chance to struggle with cracking the password.

For most investors, the truth is that investing in silver or Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is a quick and easy means to get exposure to either without any of these problems. And for the record, the fact that people can lose the passwords to their hardware Bitcoin wallets, thereby making it harder to pass them down from generation to generation, supports the idea that Bitcoin will flip silver one day, as more lost coins means that it's in even shorter supply.

It's my view that Bitcoin will likely flip silver someday, perhaps even in the next 10 years. Investors are always going to want exposure to stores of value, and Bitcoin is the rising star that's programmed just for that job.

Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

