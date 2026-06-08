Could Bitcoin Fall to $50,000 This Year?

Key Points

Bitcoin has struggled this year as there's been less crypto-related trading.

If the Clarity Act passes, that could inject some excitement into crypto markets again.

Worsening economic conditions may, however, continue to greatly impact Bitcoin's value this year.

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Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is a volatile investment, and that's something long-term investors have become accustomed to. While it's up around 90% in five years, the path it's taken to achieve those returns has been anything but steady or predictable. In 2022, with inflation on the rise, the cryptocurrency crashed and fell out of favor with investors, only to end up rising in the years afterward.

This year has started incredibly bearish for the leading cryptocurrency, as it's down close to 30%, recently hitting lows of around $60,000. That's a far cry from the heights it reached last year when it was traded at more than double that amount at one point. Given the bearishness around Bitcoin these days, could it fall to $50,000 this year, or is a rally overdue?

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A couple of factors that could weigh on the cryptocurrency's value this year

Bitcoin is a speculative investment, and much of the outlook for it depends on a combination of multiple factors: regulatory reform and retail appetite for risky investments. When there was excitement around reform under the current administration, Bitcoin surged in value. Last month, the Senate Banking Committee passed the Clarity Act, and Bitcoin rose in anticipation, hitting a recent high of around $83,000 -- a level it hadn't reached since January. If the Clarity Act passes this summer, that may give the digital currency another boost.

However, whether the excitement will end up lasting may inevitably depend on a larger factor: interest from retail investors. That interest has been diminishing, as trading platforms such as Robinhood have been seeing lower levels of activity related to cryptocurrencies. That's not a good sign, as it may mean investors are chasing opportunities in artificial intelligence instead. And if interest rates rise higher this year, conditions may not be ripe for greater investments into crypto.

Why Bitcoin could end up falling below $50,000 this year

Predicting the path of Bitcoin is challenging, but there's one thing that I've noticed in recent years: it tends to go in the direction of the overall economy. When times are good, it's soaring. But when the economy is struggling, as it was in 2022 due to inflation, it crashed. It doesn't appear to be the digital gold that many investors may have hoped it would be. Economic conditions aren't strong these days, and they could get worse due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, pushing oil prices and inflation higher in the process.

Unless there's a more positive outlook for the economy, I expect Bitcoin will continue to struggle. Not only might it hit $50,000 this year, but I wouldn't be surprised if it were to even fall lower than that.

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David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.