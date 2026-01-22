This Could Be Your Last Opportunity to Elect New Medicare Coverage for 2026

Key Points

The Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period runs until March 31, 2026.

This is only available to those already on Medicare Advantage plans.

You can switch Medicare Advantage plans or return to Original Medicare.

If you missed the Medicare open enrollment period in the fall, you could have one more chance to elect new coverage for 2026. The catch is, you must already be enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan to take advantage of this.

These individuals have access to a second open enrollment period, happening now. If you qualify, you have a few more weeks to review your options and select a new plan. Here's what you need to know.

We're currently in the Medicare Advantage open enrollment period, which runs from Jan. 1 to March 31 each year. This is only for those who are already on a Medicare Advantage plan. Those on original Medicare hoping to switch to a Medicare Advantage plan must wait for the fall open enrollment period, which begins Oct. 15, 2026.

During the current open enrollment period, you can switch to a different Medicare Advantage plan or return to original Medicare. If you choose the latter, you'll also be able to elect a Part D plan for prescription drug coverage.

Your new plan will take effect on the first of the month after you elect coverage. For example, if you switch plans in mid-February, your coverage will begin on March 1, 2026.

If you miss this opportunity, you'll have to wait until the fall to make further changes to your Medicare coverage, unless you qualify for a special enrollment period. This could happen if you move to another state, lose existing health insurance coverage, or experience another major life change.

What to look for when comparing your Medicare plan options

Price is always a big concern when evaluating health insurance, but coverage is what matters most. If you choose a cheap plan that's lacking coverage for a treatment or prescription drug you need, you'll pay a lot more out of pocket than you would've if you'd chosen a slightly more expensive plan that did cover those items.

Make a list of your doctors, any specialists you see, and the services and medications you need, and eliminate any plan that doesn't cover these. From there, you can dig deeper into premiums, deductibles, and copays to see which is the most affordable for you.

If you have any questions about a Medicare Advantage plan or a Part D policy, reach out to the insurance company offering it. It only takes a few minutes and could save you from costly confusion. If you have questions about original Medicare, contact the Department for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

