This Could Be One of the Best Tech Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

Alphabet is a wide-moat tech stock with robust financials.

It has several products that lead their respective markets, including Google Search, Chrome, and Android.

The tech sector is notoriously volatile and fast-moving. That can make it challenging to find tech companies you're confident in for the long haul, given how quickly technology can change.

But there are still plenty of excellent tech stocks, and the one I believe in the most is Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL). It has already been on a strong run -- the stock hit a market cap of $4 trillion before a recent dip -- and there are few companies, tech or otherwise, that can match its moat.

A wide moat, which refers to durable competitive advantages, is a good way to identify companies well-positioned for long-term success. In Alphabet's case, it's probably most famous for owning Google, the search engine so popular it became a verb. Google has a 90% share of the search engine market, according to Statcounter.

Google Search is the biggest revenue driver for Alphabet, accounting for 55% of the $113.8 billion the company made in the fourth quarter of 2025. And that's just one of several markets where Alphabet has a dominant position. Statcounter data shows that Chrome has a 71% share of the web browser market and Android has 70% of the mobile operating system market. YouTube, also owned by Google, is the most popular streaming service based on Nielsen data.

In all likelihood, Google Search, Chrome, and Android will still be at the top of their respective markets 10 years from now. I'm not as sure about YouTube, as it hasn't created as big a gap, and Netflix is tough competition in the streaming space. But even if YouTube eventually drops out of first place, it should remain one of the most popular streaming services.

That means Alphabet's market position and its immense cash flow (it has $73 billion in trailing free cash flow) look fairly safe. It's also carving out a spot as one of the top artificial intelligence (AI) companies and developing autonomous vehicles (AVs) through Waymo. With its balance of financial strength and cutting-edge technology, Alphabet is a fantastic choice to buy and hold for a decade or longer.

Lyle Daly has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Netflix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

