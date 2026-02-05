Could This Be the First Big Move for Berkshire Hathaway's New CEO?

Key Points

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has a new CEO in 2026: Greg Abel. After decades of leadership under Warren Buffett, the billionaire investor has given up the reins to Abel. It's a monumental and symbolic move for the business, and it could bring with it some significant changes for investors.

Investors may not need to wait too long before the new CEO makes a big move, and it may involve one of Berkshire's largest holdings.

Will Berkshire sell its stake in Kraft?

One of the most perplexing stocks Berkshire has arguably held in recent years has to be Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC). This is a company that's been struggling mightily, and while some of its brands are still solid, there are others that are simply known for being unhealthy and unprocessed foods. Lunchables, which once represented a promising growth opportunity, were pulled from school lunch programs a few years ago due to weak demand, as there were concerns about how healthy the products were.

Kraft is also in the midst of breaking up its business, with one entity focusing on sauces and spreads and the other on grocery brands, including Lunchables, in an effort to unlock value for its shareholders. But Berkshire is one shareholder that may already be heading for the exits.

According to a recent Kraft filing, Berkshire may soon be looking to make a large stock sale. While nothing is confirmed, all signs point to that being an inevitable move for Abel. The wheels may have already been set in motion last year when Berkshire's representatives resigned from Kraft's board.

Why this could be a great move for Berkshire

Kraft has been a staple in Berkshire's portfolio for years. But it's clear that the stock simply hasn't been a good investment. In five years, it has declined by 29% while the S&P 500 has soared 85%. The timing appears to be right for Berkshire to move away from the food stock and the challenges that come with it.

It would be a sizable move for Berkshire to start unloading Kraft stock, as it is one of its largest holdings, accounting for more than 2% of its overall portfolio. Plus, it may also open up a great opportunity for Abel to focus more on growth stocks, including perhaps on tech companies that Buffett may have been hesitant to invest in.

If the Kraft stock sale ends up happening, this would be an encouraging step in the right direction for Berkshire in the post-Buffett era.

David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool recommends Kraft Heinz. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

