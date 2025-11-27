Could This Be the Best Way to Invest in AI Without Buying a Single Chip Stock?

Key Points

Digital Realty counts some of the world's largest tech companies among its customers.

Equinix owns data centers in 77 metropolitan areas across 36 countries.

Iron Mountain had a strong third quarter, but the company was recently the subject of a short report.

In the world of artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, a significant amount of investor interest gets focused on the chipmaking side of the industry. That's understandable, as some of the most important players in the space operate in those businesses.

Nvidia, Broadcom, Advanced Micro Devices, Apple, and Qualcomm are all steadily working on designing more powerful chips. Foundries such as Intel, Samsung, and Taiwan Semiconductor are competing for market share in chip manufacturing.

But I'm not convinced that's the best way for investors to go today. Investing in AI infrastructure is also a sound strategy, and one that can be potentially lucrative. Grand View Research estimates that the AI infrastructure market, which was worth $35.42 billion in 2024, will grow at a compound annual rate of 30.4% through 2030 to reach $223.45 billion.

If you are looking to expand your investments in AI but want to diversify your portfolio away from chip stocks, I think one of the best choices you can make is to invest in data centers. And there are real estate investment trusts (REITs) that can help you do that, and which will earn you a small but consistent revenue stream at the same time.

Here are three ways to play the data center REIT space.

1. Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) is a massive REIT -- the fifth-largest publicly traded REIT in the U.S. It owns more than 300 data centers located in over 50 metropolitan areas across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. And some of the biggest tech companies are Digital Realty customers, including Microsoft, Amazon, Nvidia, Alphabet, Oracle, and International Business Machines.

In the third quarter, its revenue rose 10% year over year to $1.6 billion. Earnings were $64 million, or $0.15 per share, versus $0.09 per share a year prior.

Because it's a REIT, Digital Realty is required to distribute 90% of its earnings every year to shareholders in the form of dividends. That's why, at its current share price, Digital Realty offers a yield of 3%. Its next payout of $1.22 per share will be distributed on Jan. 16 to shareholders of record as of Dec. 15.

2. Equinix

Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) is also seeing rapid growth in its data center market. The company reported $395 million in annualized gross bookings for the third quarter, a 25% year-over-year increase and a 14% increase from the second quarter. Equinix currently has the ability to grow its footprint to about 3 gigawatts worth of computing power, and plans to double that capacity by 2029.

The company operates 273 data centers in 77 metropolitan areas across 36 countries. Revenues from North America and South America, which make up the largest portion of the company's sales, rose 8% year over year in Q3. Revenues from Europe, Africa, and the Middle East increased by 6%, while sales from the Asia-Pacific region dropped by 1%. Total revenue of $2.31 billion was up 5% from last year.

Net income of $374 million was up by 26% from the prior-year period, and earnings per share rose 23% to $3.81. Management attributed the jump to higher income from operations.

At the current share price, the stock's dividend yields 2.4%. The next payout, set at $18.76 per share, will be distributed on Dec. 17 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 19.

3. Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain (NYSE: IRM) began as a records storage provider, but has since expanded its reach into electronics and data centers. It now owns more than 30 data centers providing a total of 1.2 gigawatts of computing power, with locations in the U.S., Europe, India, and Singapore.

The company's third-quarter results, which it delivered Nov. 5, were solid. Its revenues rose 12.6% year over year to a record $1.8 billion. And collectively, its data center, digital, and asset lifecycle management businesses grew by more than 30%.

Net income of $86 million was a stark improvement from its $33.7 million loss in Q3 2024. Adjusted funds from operations rose 18% to $393 million.

However, the stock dipped by 5% on Nov. 19 after Gotham City Research announced it had taken a short position in the company.

Despite this, Iron Mountain expects to close the year strong. It's guiding for full-year revenue in the range of $6.79 billion to $6.94 billion. At the midpoint, that would be a 12% improvement from 2024. The company also says it expects 25% growth from its data center business in 2026.

At the current stock price, Iron Mountain's dividend yields 3.8%. Its next payout of $3.46 per share will be distributed on Jan. 6, 2026, to shareholders of record as of Dec. 15.

