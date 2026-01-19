This Could Be 1 of the Best Financial Stock Buying Opportunities I've Seen in Years

Key Points

Brookfield Corporation has been a high-performing stock over the long term.

It expects to grow its earnings at a 25% annualized rate over the next five years.

The stock could triple in value by 2030.

10 stocks we like better than Brookfield Corporation ›

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) has been a monster stock over the years. The leading global investment firm has delivered a 19% compound annualized total return during the past 30+ years, absolutely crushing the S&P 500's 11% annualized return.

The company's best days could lie ahead. This view drives my conviction that Brookfield Corporation is one of the best financial stock buying opportunities I've seen in quite some time.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Multiple growth catalysts

Brookfield Corporation sits at the center of several major megatrends, including:

The world needs to invest $7 trillion in AI infrastructure over the next decade.

Growing demand for new wealth products and alternative investments by aging populations.

The global recovery in real estate, driven by falling interest rates.

The company is in a strong position to capitalize on each trend. It recently launched its inaugural Brookfield AI Infrastructure Fund, which aims to acquire up to $100 billion of AI infrastructure assets. The company is also rapidly scaling its wealth solutions platform and launching new investment products geared toward individual investors. Additionally, Brookfield has over $272 billion in real estate assets under management.

The financial company believes these and other catalysts will drive 25% annualized growth in its distributable earnings per share over the next five years. That supports Brookfield's view that the intrinsic value of its stock will rise to $140 by 2030. With its stock price recently around $47 a share, the company could triple an investor's money over the next five years.

This robust return potential is leading me to load up on Brookfield stock. I recently bought more shares and plan to continue adding to my position in the coming years.

Should you buy stock in Brookfield Corporation right now?

Before you buy stock in Brookfield Corporation, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Brookfield Corporation wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $474,578!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,141,628!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 955% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 19, 2026.

Matt DiLallo has positions in Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield and Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.