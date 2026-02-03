This Could Be 1 of the Best Crypto Stock Buying Opportunities I've Seen in Years

Key Points

Coinbase’s stock has plummeted over the past year.

The chilly crypto market is throttling its near-term growth.

It will continue to expand as the crypto market warms up again.

10 stocks we like better than Coinbase Global ›

Coinbase's (NASDAQ: COIN) stock has declined nearly 40% over the past 12 months. The largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S. lost its luster as the top tokens struggled to attract new investors. But at $176, Coinbase looks reasonably valued at 25 times next year's earnings -- and I believe it could be a great buying opportunity for long-term investors.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Why will Coinbase keep growing?

From 2020 to 2024, Coinbase's annual revenue rose more than fivefold to $6.6 billion, even though its growth was temporarily chilled by the "crypto winter" of 2022 to 2023. From 2024 to 2027, analysts expect its revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to grow at CAGRs of 12% and 6%, respectively.

Coinbase ended the third quarter of 2025 with a whopping $300 billion in assets under custody. That's up from $220 billion at the end of 2024.

It's also benefiting from the rising use of stablecoins, which reduces its dependence on more volatile cryptocurrencies. To curb its reliance on retail trading fees, it's rolling out more subscription, custody, staking, and institutional services. It's even expanding its own Layer-2 (L2) blockchain to support the development of more decentralized apps. Simply put, if you're bullish on cryptocurrencies and decentralized apps, it could be smart to accumulate Coinbase's stock as the bulls look the other way.

Should you buy stock in Coinbase Global right now?

Before you buy stock in Coinbase Global, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Coinbase Global wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $446,319!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,137,827!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 932% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 3, 2026.

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.